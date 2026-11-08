“He’s Done”: Ohio State Gets Brutal Reality Check on Jeremiah Smith’s Future as Star WR Erupts Amid Blowout Loss to Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, might be done with his team for the season. That is what former NFL running back Damien Harris believes, watching Smith take on the Oregon Ducks in a disappointing 41-28 loss. All this comes after the WR was already making headlines for his frustrated reaction in-game.

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“We just watched Jeremiah Smith play his last snap at Ohio State. He’s done,” Harris said on CBS Sports. “He’s going to pack it up. He’s not playing anymore this season. The season is gone. We saw this isn’t a college football playoff team. They were already on the outside looking in. The season’s over.

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“He’s already etched his name in history. He’s got the touchdown record. He’s got the reception record. He’s got a national championship. He’s not going to get a Heisman this year. What’s there to play for?”

What makes this statement more intriguing is the way Smith showed his frustration in the game after one play. In the second half, after Smith had gone a long time without catching any passes, he finally caught one. But it was without any game, as he was pushed out of bounds. A frustrated Smith was seen yelling towards the sideline, and the Buckeyes were already down 31-14.

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Smith ended the game with seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

This game has also hindered his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy, as The Columbus Dispatch reported that his odds of winning it fell to +700 from +275 after the loss. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darien Mensah now leads the race for the trophy.

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Harris also mentioned Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and young quarterback Luke Fahey, adding that Smith’s future is uncertain.

“I don’t think that he plays again the rest of the season for Ohio State. And that’s not a knock on Ohio State. It’s not a knock on Ryan Day. It’s not a knock on this team. It’s not a knock on Luke Fahey. It’s just there are bigger things out there for Jeremiah Smith than what the rest of the season has to offer,” Harris said.

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If we look at Harris’s comments, Smith already leads the team in all-time receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. A Mount Rushmore of OSU receivers will not be complete without him. But given that his 2026 campaign stands threatened by Julian Sayin, Smith might be thinking about his future.

The Buckeyes are now 6-3 in the season and should have two easy games against Northwestern and Nebraska. But since the change at quarterback is proving to be costly for OSU, the program’s playoff chances also stand threatened. Will Jeremiah Smith be able to save the day?