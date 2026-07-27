“He’s Gigantic, He’s a Monster”: Myles Garrett’s First Rams Training Camp Leaves His New Teammate Stunned

The Los Angeles Rams made waves this offseason by bringing in blockbuster additions to their defense. And as they officially commenced their training camp, all eyes were naturally on the defensive line. That’s where the star edge rusher, Myles Garrett, made his 11-on-11 debut in the blue and white uniform. And he certainly made a lasting impression on the team.

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“He’s a great guy,” Trent McDuffie told reporters following the practice session. “I didn’t really get to see him do his thing yet. I haven’t watched his film yet. But when he’s out there, you can just feel his aura. It’s just this aura that this guy has. I mean, he’s gigantic. He’s a monster.”

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“But I’m just excited to get him out here and get him loose and get him going, because I know he has a little chip on his shoulder and he’s excited about being here,” McDuffie continued. “So, I think that just fires everybody else.”

Even the defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, echoed McDuffie’s enthusiasm. The Rams arguably have one of the best defensive lineups for the 2026 season. It’s strong enough for the fans to believe that the Rams might take the Lombardi Trophy home this time. Shula was waiting for a moment to witness and assess the edge rusher. After witnessing Garrett’s skills firsthand, Shula came away thoroughly impressed.

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“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time, and it definitely lived up to it,” Shula remarked.

Of course, Garrett’s arrival fundamentally transforms the ceiling of the Rams’ defense. Through nine seasons in the NFL, Garrett has played 134 games (131 starts) and made 125.5 sacks with 412 tackles and 239 quarterback hits. As a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2023, 2025) who recently set the league’s single-season sack record with 23 takedowns in 2025, he is the absolute definition of a game-wrecker.

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While Garrett initially debuted for the Rams during June’s OTAs, he spent that time primarily getting acclimated to the new playbook and engaging strictly in individual positional drills. Sunday’s training camp practice officially marked his very first 11-on-11 team drill session with Los Angeles. According to team observers, including the Rams’ Stu Jackson and Zach Edwards, the star pass rusher looked remarkably fast, explosive, and exactly as advertised during his initial reps.

As training camp continues to ramp up and the pads eventually come on, the immense hype surrounding Garrett’s integration into the Rams’ defensive unit will only continue to grow. If his very first team practices are any indication, Los Angeles has successfully acquired the missing piece to build one of the most frightening defenses in professional football.