“Got To Fix It”: Andy Reid Issues Stern Message to Harrison Butker After Chiefs Kicker Misses 2 Field Goals

The Kansas City Chiefs had a tough run against the Seattle Seahawks, who steamrolled the team into a 20-3 defeat. But what hurts the most is that the team had two major chances of making some points. Harrison Butker’s inconsistency didn’t let them pan out, earning due criticism from head coach Andy Reid.

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“He’s been one of the most consistent kickers in football,” Andy Reid said after the game, via AtoZSports’ Charles Goldman. “He’s off a bit, so, got to fix it.”

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Late in the second quarter, Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams intercepted Sam Darnold’s pass and returned it to Seattle’s 44-yard line. The Chiefs, with less than a minute on the quarter, had a chance to perhaps catch up to Seattle, who only had 10 points at the time. After a 4-yard run from Kenneth Walker III, Harrison Butker attempted a 58-yard field goal, but the kick fell short.

The miss kept the score at 10-0 in Seattle’s favor.

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Butker got another chance in the fourth quarter, with a little over eight minutes remaining. Mahomes and the offense were able to reach Seattle’s 27-yard line on this drive before the kicker was tasked with the field goal. Unfortunately, his 45-yard attempt sailed wide right.

The Seahawks scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, widening the gap to 20-3. Kansas City turned the ball over on downs next, making for a humiliating end to their game.

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“Warm-up wasn’t great,” Butker said after the game, via KMBC News 9. “It’s just something that you have to roll with and try to fix it in the game and do the best that you can.”

This was not the first time Harrison Butker missed a field goal this season. During the Chiefs’ 22–6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he missed a 52-yard field goal with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter. Kansas City was leading 19–6 at the time.

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Despite the miss, Reid backed him after the Chargers game too.

“I’ve got trust in Harrison,” Reid said. “That’s the best I can tell you. He’ll fix whatever the problem is. He’ll fix it and get it taken care of. He works like crazy at that.”

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His performance has been inconsistent this season. Entering the Seahawks game Harrison Butker had made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, giving him a 76.9% success rate, his lowest since 2022.

“Life of a kicker, it either goes in or it doesn’t,” he said of his recent misses. “Unfortunately, there’s been some kicks that haven’t gone in.”

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The Chiefs will expect results from Harrison Butker because they committed significant money to keep him in Kansas City. He signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, making consistency important as the team continues to rely on him in crucial moments.

Now, let’s wait and see if he can bring consistency to his game against the Broncos.