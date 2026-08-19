“He’s MY Child”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Fires Back at Criticism Over Showing Kid on Social Media

Since welcoming their baby boy in late August 2025, Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, have kept him out of the prying eyes of the internet. They haven’t even revealed his name, date of birth, or his face on social media. And fans online have repeatedly questioned their decision. But now, through a comment on her recent GRWM TikTok video, Lenee tried to shut down the criticism.

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The exchange began when a user, who claimed to be a mother of five, questioned her boundaries, struggling to grasp why the family would bring the child to an NFL game packed with fans but refuse to show his face on social media.

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“Because he’s MY child and I don’t want him on social media,” Lenee said. “Do whatever you want with your five children???”

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There are very few photos of her son that Lenee has posted so far, and none of them show his face.

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The protective nature seems to stem from the brutal criticism she faced back in 2024. Lenee has been constantly dealing with online hate after she sparked controversy at her Hunter’s Heisman-winning ceremony. While everyone stood when his name was called, Lenee remained seated, and it was only after Deion Sanders gestured for her to stand that she did.

The hate snowballed and got so toxic that the couple even had to take a break from social media for a while. Hunter said on a Twitch stream that it was a really dark time for them, with Lenee crying herself to sleep. She was also seen crying in another video she posted on social media.

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Those experiences seemingly left a lasting scar on the couple. And that’s shaping how Lenee is approaching her one-year-old’s digital footprint.

“I don’t ever plan on it,” Lenee wrote in an Instagram Story, directly responding to another fan’s question about whether she would ever reveal her son’s face on social media, back in July 2026. “I have experienced the worst on social media, and I never want him to have to do the same!”

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But keeping him off Instagram doesn’t mean she won’t let him experience the joy of supporting his father in person. She proudly brought her son to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Cheering from the stands, Lenee wore a white top featuring a bold light blue Jaguars print. Her son matched her perfectly in an adorable gray shirt adorned with a custom number 12 and Jaguars imprints. It was a special game-day outfit that Lenee claimed she customized all by herself.

Of course, many fans feel entitled to a glimpse of Hunter’s growing family. But Lenee has drawn a firm line. After all, behind all the glitz and glamour of the NFL, athletes and their families have every right to protect their peace and raise their children away from the social media glare.