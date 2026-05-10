“He’s No Different”: Mike McCarthy Addresses Drew Allar Amid Steelers’ QB Uncertainty

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given fans another name to add to their discussions around the quarterback drama: Drew Allar. Drafting him confirmed for them that the team is building deep into the future at the position, especially when they haven’t had success at this position. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed his plans for this young talent in the reserves.

He’s physically gifted,” he said after the rookie minicamp. “He’s a gifted thrower of the football, but he’s no different than any other young quarterback that I’ve had the opportunity to work with.

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“There’s a lot of work, and we’re able to adjust some fundamentals that we think will help him.”

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Drew Allar is one of the more intriguing quarterback names from this year’s draft class. A former five-star recruit out of Medina High School in Ohio, Allar was a three-year starter at Penn State. During that span, he compiled an impressive 26-9 record while throwing for 7,402 yards at a 63.2% completion percentage. He also threw for an impressive 61 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions. But Allar comes to the NFL after a disappointing 2025 season, which was cut short by a nasty ankle injury.

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On quarterback big boards, Allar mostly featured in the middle of the Top 10, usually swapping places with Carson Beck. His measurables scream prototypical NFL quarterback, standing at 6-foot-5¼ and weighing 228 pounds. Allar also has a terrific arm and was known for his gunslinging throws at Penn State. But they took a hit in the 2025 season. But his biggest red flag was poor footwork. It was also a telling fact that he struggled with his decision-making. But with a QB guru like McCarthy, Drew Allar is in for a lot of good.

According to ESPN insider Missi Mathews, he has been getting “one-on-one” instructions from McCarthy and QB coach Tom Arth. The rookie is prioritizing working on his lower body and footwork. However, the head coach specified that for his quarterback formula to work, he would need three QBs. Drew Allar is undoubtedly one of them. Then there’s Year 2 QB Will Howard, who will be Allar’s main competitor this season.

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And lastly, there’s Aaron Rodgers.

Steelers Continue Navigating Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

We are now four months into the Steelers’ offseason, and Rodgers has yet to sign with the team. The situation follows the same pattern that both the team and Rodgers went through during last offseason. After McCarthy’s comment on having three QBs in play, Matthews teased the idea of the veteran also being in the mix. The head coach smiled and said, “Three is normal, four would be awesome.” But Aaron Rodgers is still a no-show for the team.

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However, it seems like he’ll be putting the pen to the paper soon.

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Rodgers has been in Pittsburgh over the past couple of days, but he has yet to formally meet with the team’s brass to officially sign a contract. At this point, it seems more a matter of when he signs rather than if. Even though he has delayed signing the contract, the Steelers have confirmed they have been in consistent contact with the QB.

Rodgers put together a solid 2025 campaign. He started for 16 games while throwing for 24 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He helped lead the Steelers to a 10-6 record and a division title in that process. Since the postseason is a realistic scenario for the team with the veteran in play, the team is hoping to use his services for one more season. This one might very well be his last.

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Rodgers would also reunite with McCarthy. He previously coached Rodgers for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. They compiled an outstanding record of 125-77-2, including winning Super Bowl XLV. But the bigger responsibility on him will be that of mentoring the next franchise quarterback of the Steelers. They’ve clearly done their homework before tabbing Drew Allar as the man for the job. But the rookie still needs to learn the tools of the trade from the senior who’s been here for a long time now.