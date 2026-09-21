“He’s Showing That He’s Human”: Julian Edelman Defends Tom Brady for Swearing on Air

Tom Brady just changed the traditional way of play-calling. The seven-time Super Bowl winner took over the FOX Sports booth for the Cowboys vs. Commanders game and gave fans moments to remember with his quirky remarks. His former Patriots teammate was right there to back him up. During Dallas’ 37-20 win over the Commanders, Tom Brady cussed and gave casual commentary, but that natural tone during live TV is what caught everyone’s attention.

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“I think he’s showing that he’s human,” Julian Edelman said on The Gronk & Jules Show. “My favorite by far was the piss missile. That was a cherry on top. Dak Prescott had a piss missile sideline hole shot. Piss missile. Shout out to Brady for, you know, giving us some entertainment.”

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During the second quarter, Jayden Daniels hurt his elbow after falling awkwardly following a snap. As Brady watched the replay, he reacted without holding back and said, “Oh s—!” After that, he added, “Excuse me. Was not expecting to see that.”

Another moment came during the fourth quarter when Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a perfectly placed pass down the sideline. Brady was clearly impressed by the throw and reached for an NSFW phrase while breaking down exactly why the play worked.

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“Absolute piss missile up the sideline. [Mike Sainristil] is still sticking in Cover 2, and CeeDee settles in that hole. [Quan Martin] can’t get over there on time. Little bit of a high-risk throw, but when you got arm strength like that, and you make a decisive read with a clean pocket, one little hitch into that, you can really drive it, and there was no margin of error on that throw,” Brady said.

In the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott faced 2nd-and-12 from Dallas’ 27-yard line and threw a deep pass toward CeeDee Lamb near the right sideline. Lamb made the catch around Washington’s 38-yard line, finding a gap in the Commanders’ Cover 2 defense.

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Brady even took a sarcastic shot at Stefon Diggs. Diggs celebrated his first touchdown for Washington in Week 1 against the Eagles by climbing onto and grabbing the goalpost. The NFL considered the celebration unsportsmanlike and penalized him during the game. A few days later, the league also fined him $14,926 for the celebration.

So, when he was trying to fake the same celebration during their game against the Cowboys, Tom Brady clearly stopped him.

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“No more humping the goalpost for Diggs,” Tom Brady said, as per DMV News live.

Brady joined FOX Sports after retiring from the NFL in 2023, under a reported 10-year, $375 million deal signed in 2022. Since then, he has been turning heads with his unusual takes from the booth.

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Rather than giving hard takes on the players and pointing out their mistakes, Tom Brady just wants to call the play.

“And I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel a responsibility, A, to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult,” Brady said during an interview with Complex Sports last year. “Do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective. You realize it’s not about this harsh critique, and that’s really not what it’s all about anyway.”

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But Brady has also had to deal with criticism during his time in the booth. During the 2024 Browns-Cowboys game, he was discussing a huge field-goal attempt by Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey was preparing to try from 71 yards after his earlier 66-yard kick was called back because of a delay-of-game penalty. Brady explained that Dallas needed to be ready in case the kick fell short, and after Cleveland called a timeout, he said, “Maybe everyone’s gonna rethink this one.”

The moment was later shown on NFL Network’s “NFL RedZone,” where host Scott Hanson criticized Brady’s lack of excitement.

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“Oh, come on,” Hanson said. “Brady’s gotta get more excited than that in the booth.”

However, Hanson did apologize later, saying, “This was unfair & inconsiderate of me. Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek — but I didn’t calculate how it may come across. @TomBrady, I apologize. I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture!”

Now, people might call it unusual or raise questions around it, but Tom Brady’s takes are turning heads.