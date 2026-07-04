“He’s Way Too Slow”: Shedeur Sanders Gets Harsh Evaluation Amid Browns QB Battle With Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t yielded the QB1 battle to Deshaun Watson yet. He’s the clear underdog when pitted against the veteran and is going beyond his capabilities to try to swing the fight his way. However, not everyone is convinced.

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Shedeur Sanders was seen participating in a drill to enhance his speed in a video posted by Well Off Media. When former draft scout Daniel Kelly saw the clip, he did not hold back on his thoughts.

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“He’s way too slow,” he wrote on X.

Sanders has been a pure passer throughout his career so far. He clocked at 4.68 at his 40-yard dash, which is not very elite for a quarterback. Last season, he rushed for 169 yards and scored one rushing touchdown. It is still far too early to deem Sanders a dual-threat QB, because he clearly has yet to establish himself as a playmaker with his legs.

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However, head coach Todd Monken believed it was possible to expect more rushing from the Year 2 signal-caller.

“I said this morning that 15 or 20 years ago, they would have said that Shedeur Sanders was athletic,” Monken told ESPN’s Kevin Clark. “They would have said he could escape. Well, the game’s changed so much to now he’s not a mobile quarterback. No, [Sanders is] mobile.

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“He’s not as mobile as what we’ve come to where Lamar Jackson or the quickness that these players have. Their escape ability is completely changed from when it was.”

Sanders had a difficult rookie season but still showed signs that he could become a good starter. He finished with a 3-4 record as QB1, completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, threw seven touchdown passes, and had 10 interceptions. Even though he was not consistent, he had some impressive moments, including a great game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

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This offseason, Sanders has shown clear improvement. On the first day of the Browns‘ minicamp, he impressed coaches by throwing deep TD passes to Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond during 11-on-11 drills. On the final day of minicamp, he shared the first-team reps with Deshaun Watson.

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The veteran is expected to be the starter this year. Watson will find it easier to be a dual-threat quarterback, giving him a big advantage over Sanders. Even though he has mostly been a passer in his career, Watson did record more than 1,000 rushing yards in college in 2015. His mobility might be doubtful as he is returning after an Achilles injury, but he is more accustomed to rushing than Sanders.

However, there is hope for the younger QB.

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“I think Shedeur surprised me a little bit in terms of … ‘mobile’ might (not be apt) but he’s got a knack, he’s got a feel, like he does in playmaking,” Monken said at the NFL Combine this year. “He has a real sense in the pocket when it starts to collapse and moving around the pocket and he made more plays or got himself out of trouble than I would’ve guessed — than I would’ve thought even coming out — which was nice to see.”

We will have to keep an eye on Cleveland’s true plans for Shedeur Sanders.