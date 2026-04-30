Highly Rated WR Prospect Rejects Chiefs To Attend Eagles Training Camp With Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are always wary of the Kansas City Chiefs because of the competition they provide. That’s why, Philly fans like to enjoy every win they can have over the Chiefs. The Eagles notched one by getting a nod from undrafted prospect Kajiya Hollawayne, who will attend their rookie minicamp, after also being offered an opportunity by Kansas City.

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The Temple wide receiver is a local prospect and will have a natural affinity for playing for his home team. But due to a previous workout session with quarterback Jalen Hurts and WR DeVonta Smith, the call to attend the Eagles Minicamp looked more attractive than that of the Chiefs. NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared on X that Hollawayne “got a message from the football office one day to show up ready to work. And he was.”

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Hollawayne being shown interest from three teams (he also has an invite from the San Francisco 49ers) means that he is a prospect worthy to be considered. He’s been a journeyman in college football, beginning as a backup quarterback at UCLA and finishing at Temple. In between, he’s made stops at Grambling University and Riverside Community College. Hollawayne switched to receiver at Grambling State after straining his rotator cuff.

At Temple, the WR was the leading receiver, notching 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He is still a raw talent, but could see some time as a member of the practice squad. There is also some precedent of the Eagles signing Temple prospects after the draft, having done so five times since 1936.

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If he does make it to the Eagles WR room, however, there will be some extremely tough competition.

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Kajiya Hollawayne’s potential future at Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts and Smith already having done reps with Hollawayne is an interesting overlap the Eagles have with the WR. But with the arrival of rookie wideout Makai Lemon, Philadelphia has a strong WR1-WR2 pairing in him and Smith. Plus, Lemon’s drafting also cements the idea that veteran WR AJ Brown will be traded away, possibly to the New England Patriots.

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Kajiya Hollawayne will probably be vying for a spot in the practice squad. Because behind these two, the Eagles still have Hollywood Brown. Dontayvion Wicks, Elijah Moore, and Darius Cooper. The Eagles have gone big in helping Jalen Hurts get back to his prime as a passer. But that also makes a case for Hollawayne being signed eventually.

But first, he needs to establish himself at the upcoming rookie minicamp. Hollawayne has the necessary measureables for a receiver, being 6-4. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and a 10’6″ broad jump. The athleticism is there, and with the team’s pattern of prioritizing youth when it comes to roster moves, Hollawayne can turn out to be a great developmental addition.