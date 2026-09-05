“Highly Unlikely”: Tony Romo Receives Bad News on CBS Return as Cowboys Legend Might Face Jail Sentence

The discussion around Tony Romo’s standing at CBS remains shrouded in uncertainty. The network placed the former Dallas Cowboys star on an indefinite leave of absence shortly after Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on suspicion of OWI and cited him for several traffic violations. Of course, many fans believe that Romo can return to the analyst’s desk once the heat dies down. However, sports business reporter John Ourand had a different view on the situation.

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“I think it’s highly unlikely, and by highly unlikely, [I mean] it’s 95 percent that he’s not back at CBS,” Ourand said during his appearance on Puck’s The Powers That Be podcast.

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CBS president David Berson has also weighed in on the situation. According to him, it’s an “evolving” situation. Hence, he couldn’t come up with a timetable for determining Romo’s future with the network. He also acknowledged that the network had to consider the impact of the situation on its image and brand.

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Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS back in 2020. It means that he can stay till 2030 and has roughly $72 million remaining on his contract.

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“Tony Romo makes $18 million a year, so this could be a way to save some money,” Ourand claimed. “But if you read [CBS’] statement, there’s going to be a negotiation. And the question is, what is the number … that would make Tony Romo sort of walk away without a fight? I think that’s where the negotiations almost certainly are going to head.”

According to court documents reviewed by California Post, Romo resolved the current case with a no-contest plea, while the agreement reportedly includes a mandatory-jail provision for another OWI-related conviction within the next 10 years. Romo will also have to pay a fine of $834, serve a six-month license revocation and, once his license is reissued, use an ignition interlock device for at least one year.

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But his return is still a possibility. In an apology note on social media, Romo took complete responsibility for his actions. He said chronic pain from multiple back surgeries contributed first to his dependence on pain medication and later to an over-reliance on alcohol. Nevertheless, he admitted that he has been working with the doctors to improve his health. That’s the reason why some analysts believe that CBS could actually benefit by keeping Romo around.

“If CBS goes ahead and fires him, they’ll look tone-deaf for punishing someone who has admitted he has a problem and is seeking treatment,” FOX Sports’ Brian Webber wrote in an X post. “Could give them additional leverage in getting more cash in settlement talks for years left on his deal.”

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The network is now trapped between protecting its premier NFL broadcast and supporting a high-profile employee. Meanwhile, per Emmanuel Acho, bringing him back following a negotiation would mean that “CBS is going to trend for all of the wrong reasons every Sunday.” The audience, Acho claimed, will likely stay focused on Romo’s mistakes and accidental slurs, believing that “he must be drunk again.”

For now, the CBS executives have moved J.J. Watt into Romo’s role during his leave. He’d join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson to call the top games. It’s certainly a game-changing opportunity for Watt. Meanwhile, Romo’s career in the booth hangs by a thread.