“His Own Mistakes or Shortcomings”: FOX Sports Broadcaster Blasts Josh Allen Over Bills’ Super Bowl Woes

Once again, the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen are set to hopefully make yet another run at the Super Bowl. And like clockwork, that hope is met with scrutiny.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What gets lost in the sauce of all of this is that each of the last four years, when the Bills’ season comes to an end, in that game that ends it, the quarterback on the other side of the field thoroughly outplayed Josh,” FOX Sports’ Nick Wright said on his show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His own mistakes or shortcomings in those season-ending losses are briefly in the public eye for a few days at the forefront of why the Bills weren’t able to get over the hump. And then, by the time we get to the lead-up to the following season. We’ve papered over all of it, and it’s a ‘Woe is Josh Allen. Why won’t the Bills do more?'”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Last year, Denver edged Buffalo 33-30 in overtime, and Josh Allen had a tough night, turning the ball over four times with two interceptions and two fumbles lost. Bo Nix, on the other hand, threw three touchdowns and just one interception, helping Denver fight back after Buffalo had built a 23-10 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Allen was pretty much on par with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, except that he threw for lesser than the Chiefs quarterback. Allen’s QBR was 68.2, while Mahomes’ was 85.4. The two clashed in the previous season too, but Mahomes was the better QB; he went 17-of-23 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Allen posted 186 yards, one touchdown, and averaged only 4.8 yards.

Wright’s point is somewhat valid, based on these numbers: Josh Allen has been outshined by the better quarterback in these season-ending matchups. And here’s another fun fact: Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 against Allen in the playoffs. This is not about who is the best QB in the league; it’s about why the Buffalo star falters in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Allen has helped the Buffalo Bills win five straight AFC East titles and reach the playoffs seven times, in all of the years he has been in the league. And yet, the Bills remain without a Lombardi.

Turnovers have been a longstanding problem for Allen. His natural tendency to make bold plays has often led him there. Sure, it is one of Allen’s biggest strengths, who is easily one of the most dynamic QBs in the league. But he needs to strike a balance on when some decisions might become too risky.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Bills’ 34-31 playoff win over the Miami Dolphins in January 2023, Allen had a strong game with 353 passing yards and three touchdowns, but he also made three turnovers. Buffalo still won, but Allen’s turnovers helped Miami stay close after the Bills had taken a 17-0 lead.

Allen also took several big risks with his throws. He averaged 14.6 air yards per attempt. At that point, it was the fourth-deepest average in a playoff game since ESPN began tracking air yards in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

All good numbers. But that same strategy led to a costly turnover in the Broncos game last season, which allowed Denver to set up a field goal and extend the lead to 20-10 at halftime.

Josh Allen still is every bit the game-changer he has been for the Bills all this while: if he is out of the picture, the team might as well take themselves out of playoff contention. But Allen needs to deliver in these high-pressure situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buffalo hero has been ranked No. 2 in the NFL Top 100, bested by Los Angeles Rams’ Myles Garrett this time. He moved up one spot from his last year’s ranking and continues to be on a generational trajectory.