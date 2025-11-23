History Looms as 2 Female Execs Enter the Running for NFL Commissioner as Roger Goodell’s Heir Projected

Roger Goodell, as the NFL commissioner, has entered his 20th season this year. His tenure will largely be remembered for sorting out the NFLPA agreement by bringing players and owners, everyone, on board. His contract runs through March 2027, and while many expect another extension, talk about who might replace him isn’t going away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sports Business Journal dropped a major update. They released a few early names for the prestigious position if Goodell’s tenure ends in 2027. But two of them stood out right away: Renie Anderson and Christine Dorfler.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the moment becomes huge because no woman has ever reached the commissioner’s chair. If either Anderson or Dorfler lands the job, it’ll be historic for the league.

Anderson has already built her name as the league’s first chief revenue officer. She earned respect by driving sponsorship and licensing money higher. She did it with smart ideas and fresh approaches in areas many thought had peaked. The landscape widened because sponsorships and licensing now shape the NFL’s global growth.

As per SBJ, Anderson’s group has adapted well. They have kept pace with a league that wants to stretch far outside America. Yet her biggest challenge lingers. Her job does not always touch the most critical league decisions. Meanwhile, Dorfler has built a different profile. She has served as NFL CFO since 2023 and stays mostly off the public radar.

SBJ noted that she stepped in for her well-known predecessor, Joe Siclare, “with aplomb,” and her two decades at NBCUniversal give her strong media roots. Plus, as the top staffer on the finance committee, she works directly with influential owners. That proximity alone could shape her path, especially as the league begins to imagine a future without Goodell.

Now, let’s look at the other names that SBJ mentioned as Roger Goodell’s heir.

Roger Goodell’s heir list keeps growing

Kevin Demoff is another standout name. He runs team and media operations for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, and he manages four teams plus every major media property under the group. That reach makes him one of the most powerful non-owners in all of sports. And it puts him right in the middle of this conversation.

Then the focus shifts to Miami because Tom Garfinkel has pushed the Dolphins to a new level of growth. The Fins keep finding ways to stretch their brand under his watch.

And how can you not mention YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, who has pushed the platform to become the biggest streamer in the world? Under him, YouTube became one of the league’s strongest media partners, and people around the NFL like working with him.

Next is Anthony Noto. He spent a short time as an NFL CFO years ago, but he stayed close because SoFi owns the richest naming rights deal in the league.

Peter O’Reilly also appears with a strong resume. He leads club business, international and league events, and he plays a key role in the Super Bowl and the league’s global expansion.

Brian Rolapp, current CEO of the PGA Tour, is another major name in this list. He once served as Goodell’s clear No. 2 and ran media rights for over a decade.

Then, there is Mark Shapiro at WME and TKO. He knows media deals and knows every big NFL figure. And right behind him stands Ted Ullyot, the league’s general counsel. He handled major legal work at Time Warner, AOL, and Facebook, and though he is early in the role, he could be fully seasoned by the time Goodell steps aside.

So what do you think? Who can step up in Roger Goodell’s absence?