HOFer Clears Stance on Shedeur Sanders’ Future After Trade Rumor Threatened His QB1 Hopes

The quarterback room in Cleveland has become one of the NFL’s biggest offseason storylines. With Deshaun Watson sidelined, the Browns are left balancing experience and raw talent. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has been gaining attention for his poise and precision. But just as momentum built around him, a major trade rumor threw things into uncertainty.

The talk? A potential trade for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. He’s currently with the Atlanta Falcons but hasn’t shown up for OTAs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler floated a scenario where the Browns could trade Kenny Pickett, a sixth-round pick, and cash for Cousins. The deal would reunite Cousins with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who worked with him in Minnesota. And with Watson’s recovery timeline unclear, it seemed like a logical fit on paper.

But a move like that could instantly reshape the depth chart. The Browns already have Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel in addition to Pickett and Sanders. Trading Pickett for another veteran—especially one of Cousins’ caliber—would limit chances for younger QBs. Sanders, who was drafted two rounds after Gabriel, could be the one most affected.

Then came a message that cut through all the noise. Hall of Famer Terrell Owens commented on an Instagram post by Deion Sanders—a video clip showing Shedeur in action, captioned, “Yes sir @shedeursanders #CoachPrime.” Owens replied, “Well, if he wasn’t prepared, looks like he is prepared now!!!” Coming from someone who knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL, the message felt like more than just praise. It was a public nod of approval. And it came at a time when Shedeur’s future was hanging in the balance.

The numbers are backing him too. According to NFL Rookie Watch, Sanders “stole the show” at Browns OTAs. He reportedly completed 9-of-14 passes for over 100 yards, with three touchdowns and one tipped interception. His accuracy and timing were described as “as advertised.” Former NFL star LeSean McCoy noted on The Facility that Sanders’ work ethic resembles that of Tom Brady, highlighting a rare quality that sets the rookie apart early in his career. Sanders was praised for elevating the play of those around him. That’s a big statement for a fifth-round pick.

More than just talent: What’s really deciding QB1?

Emmanuel Acho recently broke down why talent might not be the only thing that matters. In a video from The Facility, he said quarterback competitions often come down to two things: “politics” and “posturing.” He explained, “Even if Shedeur is the most talented quarterback, it might be politics that keep him from starting Week 1.”

According to Acho, teams often feel tied to their past investments. “We gave $4 million to Joe Flacco. That’s one politic. We traded for Kenny Pickett—politic number two. We drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur in the fifth—that’s politic number three.” Each decision adds weight behind certain names, whether or not they’re performing better on the field.

That means Sanders may have to beat out more than just the other quarterbacks. He has to outperform the circumstances stacked against him. And if the Browns go after Cousins, the rookie’s window could shrink even more.

But chemistry matters too. Sanders has shown early signs of gelling with the offense. He’s growing more comfortable with each practice. Bringing in a new veteran might disrupt that progress and stir up yet another quarterback controversy—something Cleveland fans know all too well.

The Browns are at a turning point. Do they chase the safety of experience, or let their young prospect rise? With a Hall of Famer already backing him, and growing support from fans and media, Shedeur Sanders might just earn his shot. The pressure is real—but so is the potential.