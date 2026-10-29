“Hornets Nest of Insanity”: Steve Young Shares Blunt Thoughts on Being Traded to Cardinals & Pleading With Bucs Owner To Not Send Him to St. Louis

Steve Young might have had a legendary career, but it wasn’t free of drama. Once, he almost avoided being traded to the Cardinals because of Hugh Culverhouse’s promise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was there for a year, and at the end of the year, I remember him [Hugh Culverhouse] saying, ‘You’re my quarterback for life, Steve. I think you’re a great representative of the Bucs,” Steve Young said on Dan Patrick Show. “You’re the guy, you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“… I got a call from Ray Perkins, and he says, “Steve, you’re going to the Cardinals. See you.” And, like, literally hung up. So I freaked out because I’m like, look, this is brutal because, you know, I’d always had good, great coaches, great football, you know. And then Bucs, I mean, great players down there, but man, it was a hornets’ nest of insanity. And I said, like, there’s only one worse team than the Bucs. It’s the Cardinals. Like, this is a disaster.”

Young’s future with Tampa Bay became uncertain after the Buccaneers finished 2–14 in 1986. The team had finished with the same record in both of Young’s seasons, and he had started in three games. Despite the poor results, team owner Hugh Culverhouse still believed Young could become a successful quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Eric Branch’s 2018 interview with Young after the 1986 season, Culverhouse took Young out to dinner and assured him that he wanted him to remain Tampa Bay’s quarterback. He also promised to build a stronger team around him so the Buccaneers could perform better.

But things changed after Ray Perkins came in as the Bucs’ new head coach. He wasn’t in support of a left-handed quarterback like Young. So, he decided to use their No.1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft on Miami’s QB Vinny Testaverde, who perfectly fit his needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even urged Culverhouse to give him a chance, saying, “But you can’t send me to the Cardinals, man. I mean, you got to give me a chance.”

After that, Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse gave Young time to explore other options instead of sending him straight to the St. Louis Cardinals. Young didn’t want to join another struggling team as the Cardinals finished the 1986 season with a 4–11–1 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the 49ers and head coach Bill Walsh, who Young recalled “famously” informing him that Joe Montana might not be able to play after undergoing a second back surgery. Young was looked at as a replacement for an icon in Niner Nation.

But getting Steve Young into the team was not that straightforward either for Walsh. Bill Walsh first had to convince 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo about bringing Young into the team. Michael Lombardi wrote for The Ringer that Walsh, who long had an eye on Young, spoke with DeBartolo and the deal to bring him over was “done in minutes.” But Walsh had faced rejection from his own staff; at a meeting with his staff, none of the members there raised their hands when asked who thought the deal was going to be beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another challenge was meeting Tampa Bay’s demands. The Buccaneers initially wanted a first-round draft pick for Young, but San Francisco was unwilling to give up that much. The talks eventually moved forward when the 49ers offered a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and $1 million in cash. It was considered a low price for Young, who initially came to Tampa Bay as a star out of BYU.

The deal was completed on April 24, 1987. Tampa Bay received the two draft picks. Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse accepted the offer, which finally helped Steve Young avoid going to the St. Louis Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Young’s patience was going to be tested. Contrary to what Walsh assured, Montana was able to return and still play, while Young was relegated to backup duties until the former icon missed the 1991 season due to an injury. Montana was eventually traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. And finally, after a long, long wait, Steve Young was able to be the quarterback he wanted to be.

That wait also culminated in a Super Bowl victory in the 1994 season, his only one as a starter. The Cardinals, meanwhile, still couldn’t put together a winning season by this time. From 1987 to 1994, the Cardinals went 47-80, with their 1994 season resulting in a tied 8-8 record.

So, in the end, it all turned out well for Steve Young.