Horrific Elbow Injury Rules Out Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Against the Cowboys

Washington Commanders’ fate turned from bad to worse against the Cowboys. First, they lost Jayden Daniels to injury, then fell 37-20 behind.

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“QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow) has been ruled out,” the Washington Commanders’ official X page reported.

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Daniels got hurt on the last play before halftime. The Commanders were at Dallas’ 1-yard line, trailing 17-10, and looking to score. As Daniels moved back after taking the snap, left guard Chris Paul appeared to step on his foot, causing Daniels to stumble. He put his left arm down to stop his fall, and his elbow bent awkwardly.

Daniels managed to get the pass away, but it fell incomplete as the clock ran out. He briefly got back on his feet and started toward the sideline, but seemed to pop his elbow as he went back to the ground. Trainers quickly checked on him before he was carted off.

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Before the injury, Daniels had thrown for 96 yards and one touchdown, completing 11 of his 17 passes. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 69 yards on seven carries.

Injury expert Jesse Morse doubled down on the situation.

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“As a kid, you can do a subluxation, what we call a nursemaid’s elbow, and it will pop back in,” Morse said on X. “That doesn’t happen as an adult. So the issue we have here is not only is he done for the game, I expect X-rays, I expect a CT scan, and I expect an MRI. Possibly all tonight, definitely by tomorrow. Why? Best case scenario, this is a subluxation, minimal stretching of the ligaments, and he misses about three weeks again.”

The moment even took Tom Brady by surprise. While he was covering for Fox, he said, “Was that a center? [Nick] Allegretti — oh, s–t.”

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He quickly realized he had cursed on live television and followed it with, “Excuse me,” before admitting he was “not expecting to see that.”

Though the player he identified was wrong, the concern was clear.

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After the game, the head coach doubled down on his injury, giving fans a little info about his return.

“He did injure his left elbow; it was a dislocation,” head coach Dan Quinn said. “X-rays showed no fracture. He’ll travel back home with the team. More imaging tomorrow. Man, are we bummed for him. I thought he was really playing his ass off. And we will rally so hard around Marcus until Jayden is back.”

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Marcus Mariota replaced him at quarterback for the second half.

Daniels had only just returned to the field after an injury-marred 2025 campaign. He dislocated the same elbow in Week 9 and sat out three games before returning to the field. Unfortunately, the injury was aggravated in his Week 14 return, and he had to miss the rest of the season.

This third blow to the same elbow makes this a very dangerous issue for the Commanders.

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Along with the injury scare, the team also lost its chance to tie the score. Washington had a chance to head into halftime with the game tied, but the Commanders failed to finish the drive from the Dallas 1-yard line. But then it was a risky bet, too. Instead of taking the field goal and cutting the deficit to 17-13, they kept pushing for a touchdown with just a few seconds left.

Marcus Mariota did show up, completing 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Stefon Diggs for a fourth-quarter score, giving Washington another offensive spark. However, the Commanders could not close the gap and eventually fell 37-20 to Dallas.

Daniels’ injury comes at a difficult point for Washington, which is now 0-2 after two games. If he misses time, the Commanders will have to rely on Mariota while facing the Seahawks, Colts, Giants, and 49ers in their next four games.

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Jayden Daniels was not the only one the Commanders might lose ahead of Week 3.

Commanders facing other injuries

The Commanders knew they would be without tight end Chig Okonkwo and linebacker Frankie Luvu against the Cowboys. Both players showed up at Friday’s practice but did not take part with the team, instead working separately with Washington’s injured players. Okonkwo was dealing with a hamstring problem and had been unable to practice during the week.

With Okonkwo unavailable, Washington had to rely more on its other offensive options. John Bates was the primary replacement for Chig Okonkwo, with Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff helping him around.

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The Commanders used Leo Chenal and Sonny Styles at linebacker against Dallas with Frankie Luvu inactive. The team also elevated linebacker Ale Kaho from the practice squad for the game because of the linebacker depth situation.

Offensive lineman Sam Cosmi suffered a concussion during the game, too. He was hit hard by running back Kaytron Allen in the final drive, adding to an already worrying list of injuries for the Commanders.

Along with them, the Commanders had several other players dealing with injuries ahead of their game against Dallas. Javon Kinlaw had a back issue and was limited in Friday’s practice after sitting out Thursday, leaving him questionable for the game. Dorance Armstrong and K’Lavon Chaisson were managing knee problems, while Jaylin Lane had a groin injury. Charles Omenihu was dealing with an ankle issue, and Odafe Oweh was limited because of a calf problem.

Now, with a deep, injured team and Jayden Daniels’ future up in the air, the team needs to come strong against the Seahawks.