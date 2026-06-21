“Hothead… Insubordinate”: Multiple Concerns Around Brendan Sorsby’s NFL Future Emerge Amid Steelers Rumors

Brendan Sorsby has applied for the NFL’s Supplemental Draft. Reportedly, the Pittsburgh Steelers, among other quarterback-needy teams, are circling. But the closer the Steelers connection gets, the louder the questions around Sorsby seem to grow.

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Per First Round Mock’s Daniel Kelly, Sorsby was “hot-headed” and “borderline insubordinate” on his list of flaws in the QB’s film. Additionally, the QB is reportedly a “high injury risk” because he was “below average” in protecting himself during rushing plays. Kelly also thought that Sorsby has “unsettled feet when throwing,” and tends to “hold the ball for too long.”

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These revelations have nothing to do with his gambling scandal. Sorsby’s average completion rate being at just 61.7% raises a concern, given how touted he was to be a top pick in the future draft. Deep passes are a problem, and Sorsby’s struggle with decision-making has been flagged by multiple draft experts. Per ESPN, only 75.3% of his passes were catchable; even Carson Beck has better numbers than him in this stat (85.0%).

Those within the college ranks have also sounded a warning for NFL teams.

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“I get it: He can run and he’s got a good arm, but you watch the tape, there’s just some bad things, some strange losses and some clunker performances,” a personnel director from the Big 12 conference told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. “Just a lot of it.”

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Sorsby lost four games straight towards the end of the 2025 season, and two of them were in the AP Top 25. The Bearcats also lost their bowl game against Navy. Against Arizona, Sorsby could land only 53.6% of his passes and was also picked off twice. And it is important to note that the games he won this season were against easy opponents, like Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Baylor.

Brendan Sorsby still has the potential to go as a top pick in the first round in the supplemental draft, hands down. He racked up over 7,200 passing yards and 60 touchdowns across 35 games, the resume of a guy teams should want. However, he comes with risks that no other quarterback had to deal with in this year’s draft class.

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Sorsby has to deal with the added pressure of convincing NFL teams about his character with regard to the gambling problem. If it was not tolerated by the CFB world – Georgia and Nebraska cancelled future matchups after a Texas court granted Sortby the preliminary injunction – there are definitely people in the NFL who will pass him on just because of this concern.

“There are going to be people who say, ‘The greater the talent, the greater the tolerance,’” ESPN’s Louis Reddick said on Get Up. “Then there are going to be people who say absolutely not.”

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Will the Pittsburgh Steelers also line up for Brendan Sorsby?

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo said on The Yinziders that the Steelers are “currently doing their homework” on Sorsby, and his history “would, at this point, not automatically be a disqualifier” for the team. Per Kalshi, the Steelers have a 26% chance of landing the QB, and are currently in the lead.

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That gives the Steelers some leeway here, as Sorsby’s contract would be worth a safe amount. A prospect selected in the supplemental draft gets the same compensation as the player selected in the corresponding position in the actual draft.

Sorsby would be joining a crowded QB room; Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar will all be in the mix when Aaron Rodgers leaves. But perhaps with some reshuffling, Sorsby could get some room. Moreover, Mike McCarthy has said over the course of the offseason that he doesn’t mind having multiple quarterbacks on his roster.

“We’re hoping Omar [Khan] can get the roster expanded to 55 and we can keep four,” he said in May. “But it’s a really good room. This is a good place to be, having four guys that can play.”

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The main issue, however, is whether Sorsby is worthy enough to be brought into a team that has a lot of unknowns about its future. Do the Steelers have it in them to pull this off?