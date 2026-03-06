Hours After Cowboys Release, 302 Lbs NFL Star Demands $1 Million Boxing Debut vs. Logan Paul

Essentials Inside The Story Logan Paul issued a public challenge offering $1 million to any NFL player to beat him in a fight

Paul refused to fight former RB Le’Veon Bell

Analysts suggest the move could be a significant loss for the Cowboys’ depth

The Dallas Cowboys are serious about their offseason moves this time around and are only making decisions they think will help them inch a step closer to their Lombardi dreams. As part of their 2026 restructuring, Dallas has refused to tender a backup OL and is instead releasing him as an unrestricted free agent. And now hours after his release, the free agent has found himself knocking on another opportunity that could open new career doors for him.

Following his release from the team, Brock Hoffman found himself interested in Logan Paul’s “$1M to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight” offer. Reverting to Paul’s IG story, Hoffman reshared @rinconboxingfitnesse’s IG story on his own IG account, with the message “”brockhoff76 will have his boxing debut vs logan paul!! Send the contract” written over it.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Logan Paul issued some blunt comments on NFL players, including how he would beat Tom Brady and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett in a fight. But he didn’t just stop there.

“If any of the football players want to fight, we can see what happens. I would put any amount of money. I would throttle Myles Garrett.” He further added, “It could be any football player – Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes. I will throw hands with any of you.”

Logan Paul seems to have amassed quite a few opponents, including former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Among them, Le’Veon Bell already holds experience in fighting with a 4-1 record and last fought in a professional match in July 2025.

However, Paul has backed out of fighting Bell with a response, “A.) You’re not in the NFL. B.) You can actually fight, so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you). C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise… Ofc YOU want the opportunity, I’m a goldmine for retirees like you. But gg.”

And while Logan Paul agrees that fighting Bell would not be easy, he also has three names shortlisted that he believes will be “the easiest $3M of my (his) life.” The names include former Cowboys’ center Brock Hoffman, along with the Chiefs’ offensive guard Kingsley Suamataia and former NFL linebacker Tae Crowder.

Whilst there is no official confirmation on Brock Hoffman’s boxing debut yet, should a fight happen, there are some rules that will be followed, as explained by Logan Paul on his IG story. The money will be in escrow, with three professionals serving as the judges. There will be six rounds of three minutes each, as the event will take place in Puerto Rico. And lastly, each boxer is also supposed to wear 10-oz gloves.

And while Hoffman is busy prepping for his potential boxing debut, his former team, the Dallas Cowboys are busy making moves of their own.

Losing Brock Hoffman could prove costly to the Cowboys

In the last days, the Dallas Cowboys have made some key changes, including putting a franchise-tag on star wide receiver George Pickens and re-signing Javonte Williams. The Cowboys’ front office also restructured several contracts to help them spend big money on free agency.

But the franchise had different plans for offensive lineman Brock Hoffman. He is a restricted free agent whom the team could have tendered with the right to match any deal. But they walked in the opposite direction and released him.

“Sources: Cowboys are not planning to tender C/G Brock Hoffman as an RFA, making him an unrestricted free agent,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X.

“Hoffman started 14 games over the last two years, proving to be a valuable depth piece at C, LG, and RG. Just 26 years old, he should have some real interest,” he further added.

Hoffman has been a valuable player for the Cowboys since 2022. Being a versatile player, he always backed up the team whenever they needed him.

Be it as a centre, a left guard, or a right guard, he was a team player that the head coaches could always rely on. Despite his status as a backup, he played 54 games in total and started 16 of those for the franchise. Seven of them came last season, when Cooper Beebe suffered a severe right ankle sprain that sidelined him for six to eight weeks.

Unfortunately, nothing can be done until free agency starts. The Cowboys can try to sign him, but there is likely to be competition from OL-needy franchises. With so much happening around the 26-year-old’s life, it remains to be seen what awaits him in the upcoming days.