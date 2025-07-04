Houston Reporter Confirms 2 Locations for Texans’ New Facility as CJ Stroud Takes Big Decision

The Houston Texans are on the cusp of something big, a new elite HQ and practice complex that could redefine their identity. And guess what? They’re eyeing not one, but two prime locations. The front office isn’t just thinking about football fields anymore; they’re thinking about footprints. Here’s how things are panning out for C.J. Stroud and his teammates.

As the franchise prepares for its future, Houston reporter Jonathan M. Alexander revealed two potential sites for a brand-new headquarters and training facility, near NRG Park and Generation Park in northeast Houston. Each offers a very different vision for what the Texans could become off the field. Let’s start with the familiar.

NRG Park, the team’s current home turf, represents continuity. Staying here would mean building adjacent to their existing stadium setup, retaining proximity to Houston’s central infrastructure, and the heart of their fan base. There’s also practicality. C.J. Stroud and his teammates wouldn’t need to change their routine, and the organization could upgrade without uprooting. But space is tight, and expansion could bump into city zoning, traffic headaches, and the limits of a densely packed sports complex.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

AD

Then there’s Generation Park, a sprawling, master-planned area out in northeast Houston. It’s the bold option. More space, more freedom, more opportunity to design a state-of-the-art campus from the ground up, exactly the kind of blank canvas that franchises in Dallas and Atlanta have recently turned into NFL lifestyle districts. Retail, restaurants, entertainment, it’s all on the table here. But the distance from the city center? That could be a tougher sell, especially for longtime fans used to NRG being just down the highway.

Mike Tomon, the Texans’ president, has confirmed the team is actively evaluating both sites, with an accelerated timeline in place for a final decision. And this isn’t just a facilities upgrade, it’s a brand decision. Where the Texans choose to build will signal what kind of franchise they want to be. Rooted in tradition, or reaching for something entirely new?

One site offers comfort and legacy. The other brings possibility and ambition. The choice isn’t just logistical. It’s philosophical.

CJ Stroud becomes a community hero

C.J. Stroud’s arm has already built him a formidable reputation in Houston. But his heart is writing a different legacy. In the middle of a quiet NFL offseason, when most stars relax, he made a move that won’t show up on any stat sheet. He quietly paid for seven kids from Space City Church to attend a youth camp in Waxahachie, Texas, after Pastor Vaughaligan Walwyn sent a hopeful email to the C.J. Stroud Foundation. Seven kids reflecting his jersey number 7.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t a PR stunt. It was personal. The seeds were planted last September when Texans chaplain Mikado Hinson invited Walwyn to speak at a team chapel the night before a showdown with Jacksonville. Houston won that game. Stroud threw the game-winner with 18 seconds left. But it was Von Won’s message, “you gotta go through the mud before you get to the miracle,” that stuck with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 23, he’s already becoming something rare in professional sports, the real thing. A guy who can torch defenses on Sunday and still bow his head in prayer 30 seconds later. While he calls himself a “Child of Jesus Christ” on Instagram, he told Sports Spectrum last August, “I’m flawed, but I believe in the perfect One.” That’s who he is, and he doesn’t care who sees it.

Stroud’s goal for 2025 isn’t MVP. It’s “locking back in with the Lord.” Playing franchise QB and slowly becoming the face of the Texans is real. But more than anything? C.J. Stroud’s playing for something bigger.