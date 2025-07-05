Houston Texans Announce $500000 Decision as JJ Watt Mourns Victims in Texas Flood

The Houston Texans have committed $500,000 to support recovery efforts after catastrophic flooding swept through Texas Hill Country, destroying homes and leaving dozens missing – including 27 children from Camp Mystic.

The team’s owners, Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair, expressed their grief in a heartfelt statement: “We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

That pain resonated across the state, especially with hometown hero JJ Watt, who tweeted an emotional plea: ” Devastated reading about these flash floods in Texas… Please bring those girls home safely.” Watt, who raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017, understands the devastating impact of Texas floods better than most. Local officials report the full extent of missing persons remains unclear as emergency crews continue searching affected areas.

This donation continues the Texans’ longstanding tradition of supporting Texas communities in crisis. From JJ Watt’s historic Harvey fundraiser to this latest commitment, the organization has consistently stepped up when disaster strikes. As rescue operations persist across flooded neighborhoods, the focus remains on reuniting families and helping survivors rebuild their lives.

This is a developing story…