How Caleb Downs Fits Christian Parker’s Vic Fangio-Inspired Cowboys Defense

The Dallas Cowboys hired Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator for the 2025 season, and, to put it lightly, it didn’t go well. Dallas’ defense ranked last in the NFL in EPA/Play at +0.13 and last in points per game allowed at 30.1. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer knew a change had to be made.

Enter Christian Parker, who previously played with a division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Eagles from 2024-25. Before then, he was the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach from 2021 23; he knows how to coach defensive backs.

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What did the Cowobys give Parker in the 2026 NFL draft? Maybe the most NFL-ready defensive back in the draft is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. He’ll fit right into the scheme Parker is expected to run, a scheme heavily inspired by Ealges defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

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Imago October 18, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. /CSM. Madison United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_284 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The Vic Fangio scheme

The Fangio scheme is known for its adaptability and emphasis on preventing big plays. The system is a multiple-front system, with elements of 3-4 and 4-3 alignments, creating less predictable looks for the offense. When looking at the secondary, there will be a two-high safety shell and coverages like Cover 2, 4 and 6 to take away the deep passing game.

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Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019079

When having a two-high shell, the need for atheltic and versatile safeties is important. Fangio likes to incorporate post-snap rotations to confuse quarterbacks on the fly, making it harder for them to fully anticipate what’s coming at any moment.

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In 2025, the Eagles ran a two-high shell on 22.71 percent of their plays and ran Cover 6 on 51.02 percent of those occasions. Despite the need for the two-high looks, the Eagles actually ran Cover 3 the most, 27.68 percent of the time. It’s a hard scheme to digest, with no look having the same results. It’s why the Eagles’ defense has been one of the best for the past couple of seasons.

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Where is Caleb Downs playing in the scheme?

Parker intends to use Downs at the nickel position, meaning he’ll be lined up over slot receivers and have the ability to fill in on the run as he did in college. The player who has that role for the Eagles is cornerback Cooper DeJean. Watching DeJean last season, you can see why Parker thinks Downs can play that role easily.

Here, against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, you can see DeJean lined up in the slot and the two-high shell the Eagles are running. Philadelphia is running Cover 2 to the boundary and a match zone coverage towards the field. DeJean picks up this underneath route, but he’s smart; he reads Patrick Mahomes’ eyes and peels off the second he makes the checkdown to Kareem Hunt in the flat.

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DeJean sprints to go and make the tackle, keeping the Chiefs from converting on third down.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the same two-high shell, but this time DeJean is the outside corner on this rep, lined up over Emeka Egbuka. DeJean’s responsibility is to carry this vertical route until the safeties can take over. He keeps his head up and sees Chris Godwin breaking on an in-breaking route; he immediately stops in his tracks and triggers on the in-breaker, forcing an incompletion.

DeJean originally had the interception, but after review, it was overturned. That type of IQ and ability to peel off routes is what makes DeJean special, something Downs can do as well.

Filling the run is something you have to do at the NFL level, and Downs can do that seamlessly. In this defense, he’ll be asked to fill the run. Against the Minnesota Vikings, DeJean is lined up over Jordan Addison on the field side. It’s a toss play to Jordan Mason, and DeJean triggers downhill to make the tackle, forcing Mason into a two-yard loss.

DeJean didn’t hesitate for a second, which is why he got in on this stop. He finished 2025 with 25 run stops, something Downs can surpass easily.

Caleb Downs in college

This clip isn’t exactly the same, but it’s close to what DeJean did against the Chiefs. Downs starts off as a linebacker here to the field side, and the Buckeyes are playing a two-high coverage. Downs has the lateral quickness to take away this crosser, but follows Carson Beck’s eyes just like DeJean did against Mahomes.

The second Beck checks this ball down, you see Downs trigger on the flat looking to make the tackle.

Against Illinois, the Buckeyes are staring in a two-high shell, but it’s clear they’re rotating to a single-high post snap. Downs gives it away, but it doesn’t matter as it’s a run. Look at the trigger he has against the run. Sees the run happening, and the second he gets to the line of scrimmage, he sinks his hips and is ready to match the running back wherever he goes. Back goes to the outside, and Downs is there ready to make the tackle.

Downs is playing in the middle of the field here, and he just showcases the eyes and understanding he has for offensive routes. Look at his feet. The second the tight end breaks on this in-breaking route, he just triggers on it and forces this incompletion. Just like DeJean, Downs plays with his eyes and trusts what he sees. He isn’t scared to come downhill and force incompletions.

This clip isn’t anything crazy, but it shows the versatility Downs has as a defensive back. Here, he starts near the line of scrimmage, and it seems Ohio State had a call regarding Miami’s motion. The motion comes in, and Downs immediately backs off the line, signaling to his other safety to come downhill. It’s a full play-action for Beck, and the second he turns his head back around, Downs is already in the deep middle safety role.

DeJean didn’t do stuff like this for Fangio much, but Parker can incorporate looks like this for Downs to confuse quarterbacks even further with his versatility.

Outlook

Downs is a culture-changing pick and one that changes the entire complexion of the Cowboys’ defense. Parker has the pieces and versatility within the additions Dallas made this offseason to mirror what the Eagles have been able to do under Fangio.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Western Michigan at Ohio State Sep 7, 2024 Columbus, Ohio, USA Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs 2 celebrates after a tackle against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairnsx 20240907_gma_usa_0242

It won’t be a complete one-to-one copy of what the Eagles are doing, with Parker likely adding his own spin. But Cowboys fans should be excited about what Downs can do for the defense and the overall culture on that side of the ball. It hasn’t been pretty for the past couple of seasons, but Dallas finally lucked out on getting a true blue-chip talent ot build around.