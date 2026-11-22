The Chargers finally snapped their eleven-game losing streak with a 23-20 win over the Ravens. However, the victory raised more questions than it answered, and Kurt Warner was quick to point out the team’s problems.

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“Just getting to watching back the MNF game, and I thought the Chargers’ pass game was bad live, but even worse than I thought… AGAIN! Herbert missing reads… Spacing bad… WRs falling down… What appeared to be numerous miscommunications between QB & WR! It was so bad I’m now wondering how did they win that game,” Kurt Warner said on X.

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Herbert did have a rough game against the Ravens. He finished 12-of-18 for 129 yards, with no passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He had to rely on the run game to make a difference as he rushed seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers’ passing struggles against the Ravens were not a new problem. Pro Football Focus highlighted these issues in a report published on October 15, when Los Angeles had lost its first five games of the season. Herbert was also making too many mistakes, recording a 6.7% turnover-worthy play rate, the highest among NFL quarterbacks at the time.

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Herbert had already committed 13 official turnovers (and 18 total ball-security mistakes) on 314 dropbacks, including 11 interceptions and seven fumbles (two lost). Even more concerning, six of those turnovers came in the fourth quarter. This meant that his errors made it harder for the Chargers to protect leads or complete comebacks.

The Chargers’ receiving group was also struggling badly through Week 5. According to PFF, they had the lowest receiving grade among all NFL teams.

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That made things difficult for Justin Herbert as well. On 39 dropbacks, he had no receiver open to throw to, which was tied for the fourth-highest total in the league. His receivers also dropped seven passes, giving the Chargers a 5% drop rate, the eighth-highest in the NFL.

The inconsistency continued against the Ravens too. The biggest difference came in passing, as the Chargers managed only 127 passing yards on 12 completions from 18 attempts. In contrast, Baltimore recorded 331 passing yards, showing how much more effective its offense was.

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On top of that, Los Angeles managed just 287 total yards, compared with Baltimore’s 347, and recorded only 15 first downs while the Ravens picked up 22.

Their red-zone performance was also poor, as they scored on only one of their three trips inside the 20-yard line. Baltimore, meanwhile, converted five of its 12 third downs and scored on two of its four red-zone opportunities.

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The only real bright spot in their performance was the rushing attack, which produced 160 yards on 34 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

Plus, they were better at avoiding penalties. Los Angeles committed only four penalties for 30 yards, compared with Baltimore’s six penalties for 45 yards.

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Although the team can be happy about its first win against the Ravens, they need a solid plan ahead of the Jets game.

“One-week league, think about what we can do, what there is, what we have, and the opportunity right in front of us is the end-all, be-all,” Jim Harbaugh said post-Ravens game. “That’s everything to us.”

Now, let’s wait and see how things turn out for them.