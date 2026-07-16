How Drew Brees Fell Out of Round 1, And Why Every Team That Passed on Him Regrets It

Two quarterbacks highlighted the 2001 NFL Draft: Michael Vick of Virginia Tech and Drew Brees from Purdue. Vick was a forgone conclusion to be the first pick of the draft, owned by the Atlanta Falcons after a trade, as he broke the mold of prior top-10 picks at the quarterback spot and was not your typical pocket passer. Vick was short and as dynamic carrying the ball as he was throwing it. There were a lot of questions surrounding Brees, who had a somewhat disappointing senior season for the Boilermakers.

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Despite not playing up to expectations as a senior, Brees was named Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year in 2000 and entered the draft owning most of the passing records in the conference. He also helped lead Purdue to the Big 10 title that season. During his final year in college, he completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,393 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was an All-Conference selection as a junior when he threw for 60.8%/3,909 yards /25 TD’s/12 INTs and an All-League selection as a sophomore, and co-winner of the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award, when he passed for 65.12%/3,753/36/17.

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Brees chose not to participate in the Senior Bowl, which some people questioned. He did take part in the combine, where many focused on how tall the quarterback actually was, and his official height came in just over six feet. Yet word in the RCA Dome (the original Indianapolis home for the Combine) was that Brees actually measured under six feet, but the scout with the tape measure bumped him up half an inch so his draft stock would not take a hit.

We may never know the truth.

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Here’s my scouting report on Brees the month before the draft:

Patient and poised quarterback with great leadership intangibles. Fundamentally sound passer who quickly sets up in the pocket, shows patience, and buys as much time as possible. Scans the field, shows great vision, and looks off the safety. Has a sixth sense of where his receivers will be, constantly finds the open man, and is terrific in third-down situations. Shows some mobility, steps up to avoid the rush, and takes what the defense gives him. Sells his play-action passes, has opposing cornerbacks biting on his pump fakes, and does a good job timing the release of his out patterns. Leads receivers with screen passes and throws a catchable ball. Does an excellent job with his reads at the line of scrimmage and checks off if he notices something. Places the outs where only his receivers can catch the ball and throws with consistent mechanics. Lacks size, stature, and top arm strength. Must put a lot of effort into his throws when trying to get velocity on them, causing an elongated throwing motion as well as inconsistent accuracy. Forced more of his passes during his senior campaign. May not be a quarterback who can do it all in the NFL like he did in college, but if put in the proper system and asked to play within his limits, he should be very productive at the next level and continue his winning ways. Mid-to-late First Round.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2022: Big Ten Championship Purdue vs Michigan DEC 03 December 03, 2022: Former Purdue player Drew Brees during pregame of NCAA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan defeated Purdue 43-22. John Mersits/CSM. California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20221203_zaf_c04_268.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree014203

Vick was the first pick of the draft as expected, yet when Round 1 ended, Brees was still available, as no one selected him. The San Diego Chargers, who originally owned the first pick of the draft before trading it to the Atlanta Falcons, held the opening selection of Round 2 and swiped the quarterback off the board.

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Brees sat out most of his rookie season before taking over in 2002 and starting the next four years in San Diego. He compiled a record of 30-28 and was set to hit free agency after the 2005 season. The Chargers refused to meet his contract demands and chose to move on from Brees. The franchise had previously acquired Philip Rivers in the 2004 draft via a trade with the New York Giants for Eli Manning (a great story by itself). After negotiating with several teams, Brees signed a six-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, and the rest, as they say, is history.

While in New Orleans, Brees was twice named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was an All-Pro player in five different seasons, made 13 Pro Bowl appearances, and was named MVP of Super Bowl XLIV after the Saints beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31-17.

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Later this month, Brees will be enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame after being elected in just his first year of eligibility.

Hindsight is always easy in the NFL; the Atlanta Falcons should’ve drafted Brees over Vick, and the San Diego Chargers should’ve been more resolute. Brees was their future. Then there are teams such as the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders (then known as the Redskins), and Baltimore Ravens who passed on Brees only to take quarterbacks in the first round of future drafts who turned into busts.

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It’s safe to say a lot of teams, including the franchise that drafted him, mistakenly underestimated the newest Hall of Fame inductee.