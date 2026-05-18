How Expensive Will it Be to Watch Every Chiefs Game This Season? Here’s What We Know

The National Football League is getting bigger and bigger each year. It seems impossible, given it’s the largest sports league in the United State, but as the game continues to grow internationally and celebrities such as Taylor Swift begin to get more involved, the league is still growing at an incredibly fast rate.

As the league grows and becomes more popular, demand for game tickets become much higher. With this growing demand comes higher prices, and in 2025, the average ticket price for an NFL game was a whopping $312. And even when you only average out the lowest ticket price from every game, it comes out to $156. This means, if a parent wants to take just one of their kids to a game, it’s going to set them back $312, plus whatever they have to pay for transportation and concessions (which aren’t cheap).

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The NFL is getting more and more expensive by the year, especially for some of their biggest teams.

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For the longest time, the Dallas Cowboys were the stars of the league, but with the recent success of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, everyone’s eyes are on the Chiefs.

Earlier this offseason, a Reddit user posted about the Chiefs significantly increasing their season ticket prices for the 2026 season. The user claims he paid $6,480 for four tickets to nine games last year, which comes out to $180 per seat. This year, however, the Chiefs only play eight home games, and his total cost was jacked up to $6,840, or $214 per season. That’s a near-20-percent increase in just one offseason.

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So, this post got us wondering, how expensive would it be to attend every Chiefs game if you didn’t have season tickets?

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The Taylor Swift Effect

Imago Entertainment Bilder des Tages September 15, 2024: Kansas City, Missouri, USA: Singer TAYLOR SWIFT arrives on a golf cart surrounded by Police before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240915_zma_c04_049 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Even after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era, you could still find tickets to home games for less than $100. Even though the team was great, Kansas City isn’t really a destination city, so there weren’t many away fans flocking to the gates to get into Arrowhead Stadium, but that all changed when Taylor Swift came to town.

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When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023, and the former began attending games, Chiefs ticket prices skyrocketed north of $100 just to get into the building. That trend has continued year after year, and in 2026, you’re going to have a hard time getting in the building for anything less than $175 (but we’ll talk about that more later).

It costs nearly $200 just to sit in the nosebleeds, but if you wanted just an average seat at the game, it would’ve ran you $409, which was the fifth-highest ticket price in the league. And that was in a down year where KC won just six games. And with season ticket prices getting jacked up this year, you can only imagine how high that number will be in 2026 if the Chiefs are competitive.

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Get-In Price For Every Home Game

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Texans Vs Chiefs DEC 07 December 7, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 is seen during warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251207_zma_c04_331.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree453911

Now, let’s take a look at the get-in price for every Chiefs home game this season. If you go to the Chiefs’ website and go to their ticketing page, you can find links to buy tickets to every single game, and they weren’t cheap.

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Game Get-In Price Highest Ticket Price vs Denver Broncos $223 $1,154 vs Indianapolis Colts $190 $969 vs Los Angeles Chargers $223 $1,113 vs New York Jets $183 $993 vs Arizona Cardinals $173 $911 vs New England Patriots $190 $1,024 vs San Francisco 49ers $183 $1,035 vs Las Vegas Raiders $111 $698

Unless you want to go to a potentially meaningless Week 18 game that doesn’t have a time set and is against the team who had the No. 1 pick last year, you’re not getting in the door for less than $200 after taxes. That immediately closes the door for so many fans that can’t afford to spend $400+ to bring themselves and one of their kids or a loved one to a game.

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But, if you did have the money and wanted to buy the cheapest ticket for every single Chiefs home game this season, what would it run you? According to the ticket prices at the time I’m writing this, it would cost you $1,476 to buy the cheapest ticket to every game.

But what if you wanted to get a better seat in the end zone in the lower bowl? If you bought one ticket in section 128, which is directly behind one of the end zones, for every game, the least it would cost you right now is $3,313.40, or $414.18 per game. That is just ridiculous. And if the Chiefs get off to a hot start, that number will only increase.

But What if it’s Another Dud Year in KC?

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the first quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512250269

But what if the Chiefs struggle again in 2026 and are out of the playoff race weeks before the season ends? How much cheaper will the tickets get? While it’s impossible to get an exact number, we do have some data from last year.

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When the Chiefs were essentially out of playoff contention in 2025, ticket prices dropped significantly over their final two home games. The cheapest ticket to the Chiefs’ Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was originally $160, but by the time game time rolled around, that number dropped to $106. Fans could even get a lower-bowl ticket for $80 below face value at $160.

The same happened for their Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The get-in price was originally $178, but dropped all the way to $108 after the Chiefs fell to 6-9. Meanwhile, in section 102, on the 35-yard line on the visitor’s side, tickets dropped from $654 to $423, nearly a $250 discount.

Obviously, if the product is worse, ticket prices will drop, but if you’re looking to make your first trip to Arrowhead this season, you might want to hope for the Chiefs to fall out of playoff contention early.