How Expensive Will it Be to Watch Every Cowboys Game This Season? Here’s What We Know

The National Football League is accomplishing exactly what it sets out to do every year. Get bigger. The sport has grown exponentially in the United States and is now even international. The growth doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, making it harder for longtime fans to catch a game of their favorite team.

With the league’s growth, game tickets are harder to come by. In 2016, the average ticket price to attend an NFL game was $92. In 2025, it was $312 dollars, basically tripling in price throughout the last 10 years.

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It doesn’t get easier to attend games when you’re trying to see some of the NFL’s biggest teams. There isn’t a team bigger in the league than the Dallas Cowboys in terms of value. In 2025, the Cowboys were valued at $ 13 billion, making them the most valuable team in the world.

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In 2025, the average ticket price for a Cowboys home game was $333, slightly above the NFL average.

It got us wondering, how expensive would it be to attend every Cowboys game if you didn’t have season tickets?

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Why are the Cowboys so big?

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb 88 jogs off the field between plays during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225026

If you’ve just started following the NFL, you may be wondering, “Why are the Cowboys such a popular team?” The team hasn’t been to an NFC championship game since 1996, when they played the Green Bay Packers.

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Well, the team was dominant during the 1970s and 90s. An entire generation of kids in the 90s grew up used to the Cowboys being one of the league’s more dominant teams, making deep postseason runs every year. Think of them as the Kansas City Chiefs in the last 10 years, a team that has always been dominant and winning.

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Another main reason is general manager Jerry Jones. He’s done a wonderful job marketing the Cowboys’ iconic blue star logo. Everywhere you go, if there’s an NFL section, there outta be a Dallas Cowboys item. It’s the NFL’s golden child, and Jones’ management has been masterful in making the brand as recognizable as it is.

Get-In Price for Every Home Game

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221033

Now it’s time to take a look at the get-in price for every Cowboys home game this season. If you go to the Cowboys’ website and visit their ticketing page, you can find a link to buy tickets for every game. Using that route, some games are sold out, so we used the next best option and looked at Ticketmaster. The Cowboys have a “Standing Room Only” section in their stadium where fans don’t have seats but eagerly stand on a walkway. We’re not going to count those tickets, as they’re cheaper. The prices below will reflect actual seats in the stands.

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Game Get-In Price Highest Ticket Price vs. Washington Commanders $124 $3,043 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers $106 $2,555 vs. Arizona Cardinals $95 $4,880 vs. San Francisco 49ers $308 $6,100 vs. Tennessee Titans $107 $4,760 vs. Philadelphia Eagles $235 $6,100 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars $115 $6,100 vs. New York Giants $117 $7,320

If you wanna watch what may be the worst team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals, then you’re gonna have to pay at least $100 to see the Cowboys play this season. That doesn’t factor in fees, parking, food or drinks. That’s only for one person. If a family of four wanted to come to a game, it’d be at least 500+ in tickets, plus taxes, and that doesn’t even include parking.

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It’s hard to go and watch NFL games with the family, but if you were solo and wanted to attend every Cowboys home game, what would it cost? Using the ticket prices as they are in May, it’d be $1,207 to buy the cheapest ticket to every game.

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Let’s say you wanted to watch the Cowboys make their playoff push late in December against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you wanted to buy a ticket in the lower bowl, it’d cost around $600. That’s a crazy amount for the average American, and if the Cowboys are having a good season, that number will go up.

What if Dallas struggles?

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 looks in a pass during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225042

Just like any sport, when a team is struggling, prices usually go down. The same goes for the Cowoboys, and it’s not guaranteed this team will win 10+ games despite the offseason they’ve had.

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It’s hard to get exact numbers as the years have gone on, but a good place to look is the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants in 2024. Before the season starts, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game is usually among the most expensive in the NFL. Look at the Philadelphia Eagles game this season, the get-in price is over $200.

In 2024, the Cowboys and Giants weren’t good. Dallas entered the game with a 4-7 record and had not won a game at home. Tickets before the game ranged from $25 as the get-in price, and seats near the 50-yard line were as low as $53 on SeatGeek.

Looking at the Cowoby as a business, it makes sense. When the product is worse, demand will shift, as was made clear by the ticket prices for the 2024 Thanksgiving game.

Obviously, fans want to watch their team be entertaining, so some may not bat an eye at spending over $200 to get in a game, especially if it’s with a group of friends. The issue is families who want to catch a game together. It’s harder to make that happen with how big the NFL has gotten over the years.

The reality is that families may have to hope the Cowboys don’t have a dominant season to afford a trip to AT&T Stadium to catch a game.