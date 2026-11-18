The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are facing a unique challenge ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup this week, and both teams are taking a very different approach.

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Usually, international games are played early in the morning, but this week, the 49ers and Vikings will square off in Mexico City, so they will be playing on Sunday Night Football. But that’s not the challenge. Mexico City sits at 7,352 feet above sea level, meaning the air is much thinner, making it much tougher to breathe. As someone who recently moved from Louisiana to Colorado, trust me, if you’re not acclimated to the altitude, it will kick your butt, even if you’re a professional athlete.

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That’s one reason playing at Denver is so hard. The Broncos are used to practicing and playing at 5,280 feet above sea level, but other teams aren’t, so when they have to travel to Denver, players get tired much quicker. That’s why you see so many players wearing oxygen masks on the sidelines during Broncos games. Now imagine how tough that is, then add another 2,000 feet of elevation. That’s what these two teams are facing this week.

With the challenge of playing at altitude ahead of them, both teams are taking a much different approach. And I have to say, I give the advantage to the 49ers.

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The 49ers’ Approach

Icon Sportswire INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan jogs down the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222071

If you remember Week 1 when the 49ers and Rams met in Australia, the 49ers did the smart thing by flying out about a week early to get used to the time change and conditions overseas. Meanwhile, the Rams decided the best plan was to fly out about 24 hours before the game, which many people questioned, and they came out completely flat and lost, 27-7.

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This week might be a similar situation for the 49ers. Instead of staying home and practicing in San Francisco, the team flew to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to practice at the United States Air Force Academy for the week. Colorado Springs doesn’t sit at 7,352 feet, but the average elevation of the city is 6,035 feet above sea level. Colorado Springs has the highest elevation of any city in the United States with over 100,000 people, and the Air Force Academy’s football field sits at 6,621. You’re not going to find a football stadium as close in elevation to Mexico City’s in the US as the Air Force Academy.

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You’re not going to be able to fully adapt to elevation in a few days, but it will still give them an advantage. According to studies, within one to three days, your breathing rate and heart rate will settle down, and most altitude sickness symptoms, such as headaches, dizziness, and fatigue, typically ease by the third day. Altitude affects everyone differently, so you never know who is going to get a little sick when they arrive.

It can take months before your body totally adjusts to the altitude, but practicing at nearly 7,000 feet for the whole week will give the 49ers an advantage over the Vikings, who are content with staying in Minnesota until their normal travel day.

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The Vikings’ Approach

Icon Sportswire MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104269

The Vikings are content with their typical travel plans. They will remain in Minneapolis and practice at their facilities throughout the week before flying to Mexico City a couple of days before the big game, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores said they are still making plans to deal with the altitude.

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“It’s a tough place to play,” Flores said, per Pro Football Talk. “I think it’s certainly taxing, you know. I think as a staff, we’re already talking about, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have to rotate these guys and get, you know, everybody’s gonna have to be ready to play.’ And so, yeah, I mean, it’s certainly something that we’re going to have to deal with.”

So, instead of flying out to Denver or Colorado Springs or somewhere else at elevation, the Vikings plan to use a heavy rotation to keep their players fresh. It will be interesting to see how that works out, because this Vikings defense is predicated on getting pressure on the quarterback, and if all your best pass rushers are only playing 60-70 percent of the snaps, that could really affect how Flores can attack.

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We’ll see on Sunday night which plan works the best, but my money is on San Fran’s approach yielding the best results.