How Kenny Pickett, 2022 NFL Draft’s Top QB, Became the Biggest Bust While Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy Won the Class

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, questions were abounding at the quarterback position. Who would be selected first, and how early would they be chosen? How many would end up in the first round? Were any of the top signal callers worthy of leading a franchise at the next level? The first two questions have been answered, yet the final one remains unanswered.

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Entering the season, the quarterback scouts had rated Malik Willis at the top, followed by Kenny Pickett, then Brock Purdy. Willis had a Day 2 grade entering the 2021 campaign, while Purdy and Pickett carried late-round grades, and that alone displayed the weakness at the position.

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Willis, who transferred to Liberty from Auburn, had a somewhat disappointing season for the Flames. His interception totals doubled that year, and after posting a 9-1 record as a junior, Liberty was only able to muster an 8-5 finish his final season.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

Purdy also played below expectations at Iowa State in his final year and was never able to recapture the glory of his sophomore season, when he threw for 3,982 yards and 27 TDs. He was a signal caller who always had a concerning touchdown-to-interception ratio on the college level.

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On the other hand, Pickett played lights-out as a senior, posting career numbers of 4,319 passing yards, 42 TDs and just seven INTs. He also led Pittsburgh to an 11-2 record.

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As the predraft process kicked into gear, the buzz at the top of the position focused on Pickett and Willis battling to be the first quarterback selected. They both were participating in the Senior Bowl, while Purdy was relegated to the Shrine Bowl.

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 03: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 throws a pass during the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 03, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 03 Cardinals at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23120340037

The concern for Pickett was his small hands, rumored to be under nine inches, the minimum teams want at the quarterback position. After refusing to have his hands measured during Senior Bowl weigh-ins, Pickett came in at 8 ½ inches at the combine, which was a major red flag. Yet scouts didn’t need an official measurement to see his small hands were a problem. Practices for the 2022 Senior Bowl were held in miserable conditions, as it was chilly and rained every day. It was obvious that Pickett was struggling to grip a wet football, and he did not stand out.

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Willis did not distinguish himself in Mobile that year either. Scouts were split on his NFL readiness and wondered when Willis would be ready to step under center on Sundays. Was he a true NFL passer or a good athlete trying to play quarterback who needed development? His Senior Bowl performance gave no answers, as he was inconsistent every day at practice, missing as many passes as he connected on.

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To his credit, Purdy stood out during Shrine Bowl practices, held in Las Vegas, and looked better than expected.

Moving towards the draft, these were my quarterback rankings:

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Rank Full Name School Yr 1 Malik Willis Liberty 5Sr 2 Matt Corral Mississippi 4Jr 3 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh 5Sr 4 Desmond Ridder Cincinnati 5Sr 5 Sam Howell North Carolina 3Jr 6 Carson Strong Nevada 4Jr 7 Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan 4Jr 8 Brock Purdy Iowa State 4Sr 9 EJ Perry Brown 4Sr 10 Cole Kelley SE Louisiana 5Sr 11 Dustin Crum Kent State 5Sr 12 Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky 5Sr

I liked the upside of Willis and thought he would be a good quarterback with proper coaching. Pickett, though, concerned me. He was a one-year wonder at Pittsburgh, did not look good during the Senior Bowl, and the hand size was a red flag. Corral was someone I liked, as he had been a productive passer at Mississippi for two years running and was a much better quarterback in 2021 than the prior season.

Imago March 11, 2026, Miami Gardens, Fl, USA: Quarterback Malik Willis speaks after signing to play with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAm67_ 20260311_zaf_m67_023 Copyright: xAmyxBethxBennettx

Pos: Fast-rising signal caller with tremendous upside potential. Exceptionally athletic, possesses a major-league arm and makes a lot of difficult passes. Effective when he is patient. Quickly sets up in the pocket, easily eludes the rush and picks up yardage with his legs. Powers the ball through the tight spots, drives deep passes and quickly gets the ball to intended targets. Has a live arm, keeps his eyes downfield when rolling outside the pocket and delivers some beautiful passes on occasion. Moves around the pocket to give himself a better view of the field, puts air under deep passes and gives receivers a chance to come away with the catch. Phenomenal with ball fakes and scans the field looking for the open wideout. Resilient, stays with plays and works to make something positive happen when everything breaks down around him. Legitimate threat carrying the ball.

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Neg: Often releases the ball off his back foot. Must improve his pass placement on short and intermediate throws. Shows indecision in his game. Struggled against the tough Louisiana defense last season.

Analysis: Willis is the hot name at the quarterback position and has more upside than any signal caller in this year’s draft. He is an athletic player who flashes brilliance, yet he will need a lot of work on his game before he’s NFL-ready. I tend to believe Willis will be overdrafted, and I fear he will be thrown into an NFL lineup before he’s ready. If the team that selects him is smart enough to ease him into the lineup, even if it means sitting Willis for most of the 2022 season, they could have an outstanding starting quarterback for the long term.

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Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 19: Kenny Pickett 12 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass during joint practice between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 19, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 19 Jaguars Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260819239999

Pos: Highly celebrated quarterback coming off a sensational senior campaign. Displays incredible patience in the pocket, scans the field and goes through progressions. Possesses outstanding vision, consistently finds the open wideout and displays a sense of timing. Looks away from covered targets, naturally looks off the safety and is always in control of the situation. Throws with an over-the-top delivery, effectively sets up screen passes and puts the ball where only his receiver can come away with the reception. Protects the football, does not make poor decisions on the field and shows great wherewithal. Consistently takes the safe underneath outlet if nothing else is available. Drops into the pocket with proper footwork, takes a big hit in order to get the throw away, and pulls himself off the ground and gets back into the huddle. Senses the rush and is elusive enough to avoid defenders. Buys as much time as possible and consistently keeps his eyes downfield, even when outside the pocket.

Neg: Needs to put in a lot of extra effort to get speed on throws and get the ball downfield. Cannot drive long throws, which leads to a loss of opportunity. Hand size will be an issue for some teams.

Analysis: Entering the season, Pickett was graded as a Day 3 prospect. Pickett turned in a great campaign and was the leader of the Panthers football team, carrying the offense on his shoulders. He shows great intuition as well as football intellect, almost always making proper decisions and protecting the football. My concern is that Pickett is more of a game manager for the next level, and although he is the most NFL-ready quarterback in this year’s draft, he lacks great upside.

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Pickett was the first quarterback selected in the 2022 draft, chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick. After two years in the Steel City, the franchise traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Pickett has since bounced around, having no impact in the league. Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Pickett has played for an equal number of teams – five – since being drafted and is presently on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Willis was selected in the third round of the draft that year with the 86th pick by the Tennessee Titans. After an uninspired rookie season, Willis sat on the bench in Year 2, as Tennessee turned the reins over to Will Levis, a fatal mistake by the organization. Willis was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers in 2024 in return for a seventh-round pick.

Imago December 27, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 runs off the field after throwing a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Green Bay, WI. Ravens defeated Packers, 41-24. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251227_zma_c04_208 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Over the past two seasons in Green Bay, Willis filled in when starter Jordan Love was injured. During that time, he started just three games, completing slightly less than 80% of his passes with six TDs and no interceptions. He signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins during free agency this past March, as the franchise hopes Willis will be their quarterback of the future.

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Corral was drafted just eight picks after Willis by the Carolina Panthers. After missing all of his rookie season with a foot injury, Carolina waived the quarterback just before the start of the 2023 season. He was claimed by the New England Patriots, then promptly cut after leaving the team’s facility after being injured again and not returning. Corral tried to resurrect his career in the UFL, but he was the third-string quarterback in Orlando this past season.

The best quarterback to come out of the 2022 draft class? That would be Mr. Irrelevant, Purdy, selected with the final pick, No. 262, that year. Purdy was spectacular in his second season in the league, helping lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and being named to the Pro Bowl. In May of 2025, the franchise rewarded Purdy with a five-year, $265 million contract.

The 2022 NFL Draft was full of questions at the quarterback position, and several still need to be answered. Pickett was a wasted selection by the Steelers, while the Niners came away with a steal in Purdy. Corral was a complete bust that had me fooled. As far as Willis is concerned, we’ll see if the Titans regret cutting him loose so early in his professional career.