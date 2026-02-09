How Many People Are Watching Super Bowl LX Between the Patriots & Seahawks? Revealing the Viewership & Audience Numbers for the Game

Last year, Super Bowl 59 became the most-watched single-network telecast in television history, peaking at 137.7 million viewers during the second quarter. The previous record came a year earlier, when the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top against the San Francisco 49ers. That trajectory hints at the fact that this year’s event will be the most-watched in recent years.

While the specific viewership statistics will only be revealed after the game is over, this year’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots is poised to become one of the (if not the highest) viewed events in the game’s history.

The 2015 matchup between the same teams is the third-highest viewed Super Bowl of all time, and now 11 years later, when NFL ratings are at an all-time high, that number will rise exponentially.

This is a developing story…