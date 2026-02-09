How Much Did Lady Gaga & Ricky Martin Earn for Super Bowl LX Halftime Show With Bad Bunny? Salary, Net Worth & More

While Bad Bunny took center stage at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the surprise appearances stole the show. While the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots prepped to battle it out in the second half, Lady Gaga belted out a mariachi version of “Die With a Smile,” and Ricky Martin led the stage with decades of charisma for over 100 million people across the world to watch. Together, they left a performance for the history books. But here’s the kicker: these global superstars walked away with almost nothing in their bank accounts to show for it.

How much did Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin earn for their halftime show?

Despite the spectacle and massive global audience, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin earned virtually nothing for the Super Bowl appearance. Per NFL policy, halftime performers receive only union-rate minimum wages. The numbers? Approximately $671 for the actual performance and around $1,800 for the rehearsals. No surprise, though, that’s just how the NFL has operated for years.

The league does cover production costs, which can reach $13-15 million easily. These include elaborate sets, special effects, travel expenses, and other technical elements. But the performers themselves don’t see a substantial paycheck. For them, it’s more about the global stage to share their music instead of adding six-figures to their bank. But both artists are sitting on massive fortunes that they’ve built up over decades. Their net worth and career trajectories are some of the major reasons why they’d sign up for what amounts to a free gig.

What is Lady Gaga’s net worth?

Lady Gaga is notably worth an estimated $300+ million. This massive number stems from recording sales, world touts and her flawless transition to Hollywood as well. “A Star is Born” and “House of Gucci” cemented her as being more than a mere pop star. What’s more, she’s pulling in about $24-$40 million a year in earnings, which were a whopping $80 million back in 2012.

Lady Gaga: Career and previous Super Bowl appearance

Born Stefani Germanotta in New York, the 39-year-old singer exploded on the scene in 2008 and never looked back. Her 2017 Super Bowl LI headlining gig changed everything. Album sales jumped straight to 1000% while her Spotify streams spiked up to 600%. That momentum travelled right into her breakout film role. And now, Super Bowl LX is her victory lap, nine years later still commanding that stage. Meanwhile, Ricky Martin has a similar momentum going for himself.

What is Ricky Martin’s net worth?

Ricky Martin’s sitting on a net worth of approximately $130 million. That’s a significant amount for an artist who once got rejected from the boy band Menudo back in the late ‘70s. His wealth comes from decades spent making chart-toppers, selling out stadiums on tour, making big endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi, and acting gigs across TV and film. It’s safe to say he’s built an empire, and the Super Bowl LX performance is the cherry on top.

Ricky Martin’s career and football history

After persevering with the band Menudo in the ‘80s, Ricky Martin stuck out on his own in the ‘90s. His single ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ made him a worldwide sensation in 1999, topping the Billboard Hot 100 as well as the UK Singles chart.

Here’s the thing though, Super Bowl LX was his first NFL halftime show. First time under those lights, first time on that stage. For an artist of his stature, that is historic. Headlined by Bad Bunny, Martin captured the global stage like never before alongside Lady Gaga. And for Martin, this could be the first of many football appearances to come in the future.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin may not have made a lot of money, but their impact is much more important than just a paycheck. What they got was something more valuable: a chance to influence the culture, celebrate Latin music on the biggest stage in the world, and remind everyone why they’re legends. Bad Bunny opened the door, and they just walked through with the star power of a thousand people.

The NFL doesn’t pay the performers what they’re worth financially, sure. But the platform? That’s priceless. And both artists had a perfect understanding of that calculation. And now, next year’s halftime show has some hard work to live up to.