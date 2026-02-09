Latest
How Much Did Tom Brady Earn for Dunkin Super Bowl LX Commercial With Jennifer Aniston & Ben Affleck?

ByAryan Mamtani

Feb 8, 2026 | 8:30 PM EST

During the 2026 Grammy Awards, Dunkin’ gave the fans a little teaser of a ’90s-themed Super Bowl commercial, starring Hollywood stars Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Jason Alexander. The commercial came to life today, and even entailed a Tom Brady appearance. How much did the legendary quarterback make from this commercial?

While details surrounding Tom Brady’s earnings from the commercial aren’t explicitly revealed, big names can make anywhere between $10 and $15 million for an appearance. Tom Brady is likely to make the higher end of that range.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!

