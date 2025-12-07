How Much Do NFL Waterboys Make? Monthly Salary, Tips, Benefits & Do They Travel With the Team?

Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy might’ve given us a fun picture of what a waterboy does. But the real job inside an NFL building looks nothing like the movie. It’s quieter, more technical, and a lot more important than most people assume. And the best way to understand the role is to start with the paycheck. Because it’s higher than you might imagine.

How Much Do NFL Waterboys Make Per Game and Per Season?

For starters, this isn’t a gig reserved for teenagers hoping to brush shoulders with stars. Most people in these roles come from athletic backgrounds, and many are in, or headed toward, professional training careers. Hydration is part of the job, sure, but it’s one slice of a much bigger picture. These are future trainers learning the rhythms of the league up close.

And the money reflects that. Former 49ers player Jake Thieneman said on TikTok that the “average” number sits somewhere around $53,000 a year, though it varies by club and by experience. It’s hardly uniform. ZipRecruiter’s snapshot puts the nationwide average at $33,387, with most salaries landing somewhere between $19,500 and $50,000.

Break that down, and you get about $16 an hour, roughly $48 per game when you boil it down to that simple math, though the job is obviously much more than a few hours on Sundays.

What Is the Monthly Salary of an NFL Waterboy?

NFL teams don’t exactly broadcast how they structure paychecks, whether it’s monthly or weekly. But if you use the average numbers, it works out to around $2,782 a month. And when you see the responsibilities, it makes a little more sense why the role sits where it does.

Thieneman explained that the “waterboy” label undersells the job entirely. These staffers are part of the athletic training operation. Many have degrees in athletic training or physical therapy. They’re involved in taping, basic treatments, pregame prep, and postgame recovery.

“They tape guys up, provide other treatments before and after games, and throughout the week. So, look at this more as an apprenticeship to learn the craft instead of just carrying water bottles,” he said.

Do NFL Waterboys Receive Tips or Bonuses From Players?

Officially, no. Teams don’t have a tipping structure for these positions, and players aren’t expected to slide anyone cash. But every now and then, a star might go out of his way to thank someone who helped him through a tough week. It’s personal, not policy, and certainly not guaranteed.

What Benefits and Perks Do NFL Waterboys Get?

The job does come with perks beyond the salary. There are reports of staff getting complimentary game tickets and discounts on team gear. And unlike the situation some cheerleaders face, these positions typically include health benefits.

Do NFL Waterboys Travel With the Team During the Season?

Yes. They’re part of the weekly operation, and teams rely on them to keep everything running smoothly on the road. If the players are traveling, chances are the hydration and training support staff are right there with them. It’s one of the built-in perks of the job, but also a sign of how essential the role is inside an NFL building.