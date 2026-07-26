“How Much Hate There Is in Our Country”: Deion Sanders Faces Backlash for Pitching New Show Featuring Ryan Clark and Cam Newton After ESPN Layoffs

Ryan Clark’s sudden firing during a live broadcast of NFL Live left fans divided. Some support the move, and others disagree with it. However, when Deion Sanders thought of helping Clark out with an idea, the former also found himself in some hot water.

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“Saturday morning just thinking what if @Realrclark25 @CameronNewton & @RGIII had their own Show that spoke about football and other topics! Wow, that would be a Show Show! What y’all think? Be honest and no Hate! Express thoughts without hate. Thank You. #Prime,” Deion Sanders said on X.

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But all he got back was hate, after which Sanders had to put out another message.

“I wanted y’all to view how much hate there is in our country even when you’re polite and ask people not to display hate; they can’t help themselves. Lord bless them all and create in them a pure heart. 🙏🏾💯”

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Though ESPN never gave any reason to fire him, after ESPN bought NFL Network, both companies had employees doing similar jobs. According to an internal memo,

Clark, however, has fans and haters. Some value his input, and others completely disregard it. Denver Broncos star Nick Bosa, who hadn’t tweeted since 2022, dropped a “👌 ” while reposting the news of Clark’s dismissal. Former cornerback Asante Samuel called out Clark on social media for being too “sensitive” about the firing, claiming “people get fired every day.”

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And there have been times when the analyst made things a little complicated for him. According to OutKick (a publication Clark is very wary of), there have been multiple instances where he had to apologize publicly.

However, Clark believes ESPN had an agenda against him.

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“Let me put this to bed: I wasn’t laid off; I was fired,” he said on The Pivot podcast. “They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended to do. But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it, you couldn’t just fire me; you had to wait ’til the layoffs so you could camouflage it and veil it.”

Regardless of what the public thought of him, Clark loved his job. When asked about what he would’ve changed during this tenure, Clark turned emotional.

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“When I go home … and this kid from the West Bank is so accepted in New Orleans now, I wouldn’t change that, you know, never,” Clark said. “All I ever wanted to do was be accepted.

“I’d probably work harder to like be who they wanted me to be, or like build relationships with like bosses or executives, you know, because it’s just a relationship game. I just see these people on TV who like aren’t better than me, but I know I’ve never been at the tables they’ve been accepted at. So yeah, you know, there’s some things I think I would do differently because I feel like I let them win.”

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For now, Clark seems to have some backing from the public as his podcast still has a healthy following. But a return to the broadcasting industry, however, might be a problem for him.