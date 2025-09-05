How Much Is Ana Castela Getting Paid to Sing at Chiefs vs. Chargers? Her Event Charges & Net Worth

The primetime showdown everyone’s been waiting for has finally arrived: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. The neutral-site game kicks off Friday, Sept. 5, at Neo Química Arena. It’s historic for several reasons… The first-ever free YouTube broadcast of an NFL game. The Chiefs’ quest for a comeback. And the Chargers’ shot to steal the spotlight by winning against their krytonites. To top it off, Brazilian country-pop star Ana Castela will perform the national anthem on her home soil. This is what dreams are made of.

Her post caption summed it up: “Today is the day to represent Brazil in the NFL opener! 🥹 // I’ll be singing our National Anthem at 9pm. A historic moment I want to share with you.” (translated to English). The night will open with Kamasi Washington performing the U.S. anthem, followed by Ana Castela singing Brazil’s “Hino Nacional Brasileiro,” written by Joaquim Osório Duque Estrada. That cultural blend sets the tone before Karol G takes over with a halftime spectacle. But let’s put the spotlight back on Ana.

How much is Ana Castela getting paid to sing at Chiefs vs. Chargers in São Paulo?

At just 21, Ana Castela has already cemented herself as one of Brazil’s biggest stars. Known for her signature boiadeira (cowgirl) style, she broke through with the single Boiadeira before her 2022 No. 1 hit Pipoco turned her into a household name. That track earned her the Revelation of the Year award at the Multishow Brazilian Music Awards, and last year she picked up a Latin Grammy nomination—validation of a rise that’s been both fast and emphatic.

So, what will the NFL pay for that kind of star power? The league hasn’t disclosed her fee. But recent history sets a benchmark. When Anitta performed at Packers–Ravens in Brazil last year, reports estimated her payday between $500,000 and $749,000, with some pegging it as high as $1 million. Given Castela’s surging profile, it’s reasonable to expect her deal to fall in a similar, if not higher, range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOIADEIRA ® (@anacastelacantora)

The choice of Castela is also strategic. She’s become the face of a new wave in sertanejo—a genre once dominated by men—while pioneering the subgenre “agronejo.” With 17.2 million Instagram followers and a fanbase that cuts across kids, families, and young adults, she embodies exactly the kind of local cultural crossover the NFL wants in Brazil. Just weeks ago, she performed in front of more than a million at the Barretos Cowboy Festival. Now, she steps onto a global stage in São Paulo, a showcase that could accelerate her reach and her price tag even further.

Ana’s net worth in 2025

According to Youtube.me, Ana Castela’s net worth is estimated at around $2.69 million, largely fueled by her streaming dominance. With 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.2 billion video views, she has built a massive digital presence. Her catalog includes multiple viral tracks—many of which have crossed the 300 million view mark—while hits like Nosso Quadro and Olha Onde Eu Tô continue to chart on Spotify’s Top 100.

But YouTube is only one part of the puzzle. Castela’s income also flows from live performances, merchandise, and a growing list of brand deals. In June 2024, she was named the face of CeraVe in Brazil, adding a blue-chip sponsor to her portfolio. Industry trackers estimate her channel alone generates between $48,000 and $100,000 every quarter, and that’s before factoring in touring, festivals, and endorsements.

With the NFL giving her a global platform at Chiefs–Chargers, the trajectory looks set to accelerate. For Castela, the São Paulo spotlight is less about a single paycheck and more about international positioning. Her brand is already one of the strongest in Brazil; after Friday night, her value could easily outgrow the country’s borders.