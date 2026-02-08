How Much Is Bad Bunny Getting Paid for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance? Contract, Earnings, Endorsements & More

After a grueling regular season and intense playoffs, the Super Bowl is finally here, where the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. As fans across the nation gear up to support their team in the biggest game of the year, there’s always massive excitement surrounding the halftime show at every Super Bowl. This year is no exception, with global sensation Bad Bunny set to headline the performance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But beyond the spectacle and star power, many are curious about the financial side of things. How much will the Puerto Rican superstar be compensated for his Super Bowl halftime performance?

ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Is Bad Bunny Getting Paid for the Super Bowl LX Halftime?

If you’re expecting Bad Bunny to get paid millions for his halftime show, think again. The NFL doesn’t pay performers to appear. Instead, the league covers all production costs, which usually range from $10 million to $15 million, including travel, equipment, dancers, and stage setup. Bad Bunny won’t get a paycheck, but he will perform in front of over 100 million viewers worldwide, which would lead to an incremental rise in his global popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Contract Details

According to standard NFL agreements, Bad Bunny’s contract is created around production support and union-scale payments. The NFL will be paying the SAG-AFTRA minimum requirements for the performer and their team, which is a small amount compared to what artists typically earn for concerts. In partnership with the Jay-Z-led Roc Nation and Apple Music, Bad Bunny holds significant creative control over the performance to ensure the show reflects his brand and Puerto Rican heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The NFL and its sponsors, including Apple Music, cover all expenses for the massive production. This includes transforming a football field into a concert stage in under 10 minutes. The league also handles costs for stage design, technical equipment, backup dancers, travel, and everything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Bad Bunny Was Chosen for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The NFL’s selection process is led by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, who have prioritized cultural relevance and global streaming appeal. Bad Bunny emerged as the logical choice for Super Bowl LX, as he consistently ranked as one of the most-streamed artists around the globe. Similarly, the location and sponsorship also played key roles in his selection.

Hosting the game in Santa Clara, in the Bay Area, brings with it a major platform to connect with California’s large Latino population and audiences beyond. This factor, combined with Bad Bunny’s relationship with Apple Music, the show’s primary sponsor, further added to his selection as the headliner. He was previously named Apple Music Artist of the Year, making him a natural fit for this partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further speaking about the King of Latin Trap’s selection, NFL senior vice president and global head of major events Jon Barker deemed him the perfect choice.

“What we really look at first and foremost is who’s the right artist for that moment,” Barker said during an interview with The Athletic. “And we absolutely 100 percent believe and know that Bad Bunny is the right artist for this moment, for this show. We’re already successful, having Bad Bunny be a part of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Do Super Bowl Halftime Performers Usually Get Paid?

Bad Bunny, like other Super Bowl headliners like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, and The Weeknd, performed without appearance fees. Further, some artists like The Weeknd and Dr. Dre even put in millions of their own money to improve the production beyond what the NFL provided. For these performers, the real payoff comes after the show, as they typically see a 15–50% spike in music sales and streaming numbers following their Super Bowl performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny’s Career and Net Worth

As of 2026, Bad Bunny’s estimated net worth is $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, though some industry insiders believe it’s even higher given his massive touring success. His wealth comes from record-breaking albums like Un Verano Sin Ti and sold-out stadium tours around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Bad Bunny Charges for Concerts and Performances

Bad Bunny typically earns between $2 million and $5 million per concert on his private tours. For a private corporate event or a festival headline slot, that number can climb even higher. By performing at the Super Bowl, he is essentially passing up a massive single-night fee in exchange for long-term brand equity.

Bad Bunny Endorsements and Deals

Bad Bunny has major endorsement deals that will benefit from his Super Bowl performance. He has a signature sneaker line with Adidas. He also represents Corona and Pepsi, two brands that will gain extra attention during the Super Bowl’s high-profile ad slots. Beyond these sponsorships, Bad Bunny also has equity in Rimas Sports Agency.

How Singing at a Halftime Game Impacts an Artist’s Career

Like previous headliners, Bad Bunny will see a major boost from the Super Bowl halftime show. His music streams are set to see an increase of about 200–300% in the first 24 hours after the game. Further, he could also see an increase in his ticket sales if he announces a tour immediately following the performance. This performance will also expose him to a new range of audience who don’t typically listen to his music, including older viewers and non-Latino households. This wider exposure means more potential fans and more revenue opportunities.

What Fans Are Saying About Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

Social media reaction to Bad Bunny’s halftime show has been strong. Especially as fans are speculating about who might join him on stage, with names like Rosalia, J Balvin, and Drake coming up frequently. There’s also a majority of people who are supportive of the choice, with many praising the NFL for giving a solo Latino artist the headline spot in front of a massive global audience.

While Bad Bunny won’t receive an appearance fee for the Super Bowl halftime show, the long-term benefits far outweigh a one-time payment. The performance will cement his status as a global icon and deliver returns through increased streams, sold-out tours, and strengthened brand partnerships for years to come.