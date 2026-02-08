How Much Is Charlie Puth Getting Paid for Singing the U.S. National Anthem During Super Bowl LX? Net Worth, Endorsements & More

Essentials Inside The Story Super Bowl LX is setting the stage for a surprising National Anthem choice

The Super Bowl LX is on the horizon, and it’s particularly special for marking the 60th Anniversary of the biggest sports event in America. As fans await the thrilling clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, they are checking out the other details. The most important ones are the halftime show and the National Anthem. This year, the league didn’t ring any artists; the offer from Charlie Puth came to their table on its own.

As he’s all set for the day, there’s a growing question in many fans’ minds: how much is Puth being paid for singing the National Anthem?

How Much is Charlie Puth Getting Paid for Singing the U.S. National Anthem

As always, Charlie Puth will not receive any monetary compensation for singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. The NFL has a long-standing policy: they do not pay their Super Bowl performers. In 1993, Michael Jackson requested $1 million for his Super Bowl performance, but he received a blunt “No” from the league. In the end, he performed for free.

While the artists don’t take home a traditional paycheck, the league does cover all production costs. In fact, at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher only received a union-mandated minimum of about $671 for the performance and roughly $1,800 for rehearsals.

The production value alone is immense. Previously, performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have cost the NFL around $13 million. This production budget includes everything from the 3,000-person crew to high-tech stages and elaborate audio setups, ensuring the artist looks and sounds like a superstar, even if they aren’t being paid to be there.

Why Charlie Puth Was Chosen to Perform the U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl LX

Most artists spend years waiting for a call from the NFL, but Charlie Puth decided to take matters into his own hands. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, he shared that he recorded a simple demo of himself singing the anthem with a Rhodes keyboard and sent it to Jay Brown at Roc Nation, who “loved” it.

“I’ve actually always wanted to do this,” Puth said. “I’ve been told this, I don’t know if it’s true, but he played it for Jay-Z and Jay-Z loved it. And it got to [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell, and they all said that I could do it.”

Puth will be a part of a pre-game lineup that includes folk star Brandi Carlile singing “America the Beautiful” and R&B singer Coco Jones performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” for the Super Bowl’s 60th anniversary.

How Long Will Charlie Puth’s National Anthem Performance Be?

Charlie Puth’s National Anthem performance is expected to be 120 seconds (2 minutes) long. He admitted that there’s a lot of pressure to prove his vocal chops for the day.

“I feel like people don’t really think of me as a standalone vocalist at times,” Puth said. “But once I’m there, it’s going to feel so comfortable, and it’s going to sound so good.”

What is Charlie Puth’s Net Worth in 2026?

While the NFL isn’t paying him, Charlie Puth certainly isn’t hurting for cash. As of early 2026, his net worth is estimated at a cool $35 million.

This fortune isn’t just from his hits like “Attention” or “See You Again”; it’s also the result of his work as a producer and songwriter for other artists. With over 35 billion career streams, he has a massive catalog that continues to pull in millions of dollars in royalties.

How Much Charlie Puth Charges for Concerts and Performances?

While the exact figures are under wraps, Celebrity Talent International claims Charlie Puth charges anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000 for private or corporate gigs.

How Much Does Charlie Puth Make from Endorsements and Brand Deals?

Over his career, Charlie Puth has worked with at least seven major brands, including Bose, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and BIC, among others. While it forms a significant portion of his financial portfolio, the exact figures haven’t been disclosed.

How Performing the Super Bowl National Anthem Impacts an Artist’s Career

While there’s no appearance fee, the exposure of a performance at an event as grand as the Super Bowl is priceless. Lady Gaga, who performed at the Super Bowl in 2017, saw her digital sales spike by 1,000% afterwards. Usher experienced a 550% increase in Spotify streams following his show in 2024. Justin Timberlake saw the effects sooner than anyone, with a 534% rise in music sales on the day of his performance.

For Puth, the timing is perfect. With his 2026 World Tour recently announced and his fourth studio album “Whatever’s Clever!” on the horizon, the Super Bowl serves as a global commercial. On the world’s biggest stage, fame is often worth much more than a fee. That’s why artists don’t have second thoughts upon receiving a call.