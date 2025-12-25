brand-logo
Home/NFL

How Much Is Netflix Paying For streaming NFL Christmas day Games: Cowboys vs. Commanders & Lions vs. Vikings?

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 25, 2025 | 2:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
Alongside the special Thanksgiving Day fixtures, the NFL has also converted Christmas to a footballing holiday, which over the years has grown into a special footballing tradition. The league hosted its first Christmas Day games in 1971, and since then, this special holiday has presented fans with countless memories.

Thanks to the rise in popularity, this year’s Christmas Day fixtures have led to astronomical revenue for the NFL. With that said, let’s look at how much Netflix will pay for these special festive games.

How Much Is Netflix Paying for NFL Christmas Games?

After a successful slate of fixtures last season, Netflix paid a reported $150 million per year for these games, along with the rights to air Christmas Day games in 2025 and 2026. For this season, fans will be able to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions face off against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out against the Denver Broncos on the streaming platform.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

