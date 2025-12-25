How Much Is Snoop Dogg Earning For Christmas Halftime Performance During Vikings vs. Lions? Salary, Net Worth & More

Essentials Inside The Story Snoop Dogg headlines NFL Christmas Day halftime show

Netflix-backed performance reshapes usual NFL pay structure

Global exposure outweighs traditional halftime performance fees

With the holiday season officially kicking off with Christmas, the legendary rapper and singer Snoop Dogg is here to entertain the NFL on Christmas Day. The Doggfather will be performing at halftime at the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game. It’s a known fact that Snoop Dogg charges from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars for performances. However, his Christmas halftime performance during the Vikings vs. Lions game will surprise many.

What do we know about Snoop Dogg’s Christmas NFL halftime performance?

For the past few days, Netflix left no stone unturned in letting fans worldwide know that Snoop Dogg will perform at the Vikings vs. Lions game on Christmas. He will headline the Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, streaming globally on Netflix from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The iconic singer is a lifelong football fan and is well-acquainted with performing during halftime. The Doggfather will light up the stage with his chartbuster songs and high-energy, along with a star-studded lineup of Grammy Award winner Lainey Wilson, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami of K-POP Demon Hunters. Snoop Dogg also mentioned that there will be more guests, who will be revealed during the event.

How much will Snoop Dogg earn for the NFL Christmas Game Halftime Show?

The NFL has a strict policy for halftime performers. They are paid through the union scale. Usher was paid $2471 in total for Super Bowl performance and the rehearsals. However, the NFL Christmas Game Halftime Show is a bit different. 2024 marked the first year the show was organized. Like Snoop Dogg in 2025, it was Beyoncé who lit up Christmas in 2024. Since it was a Netflix show, she was paid around $20 million, according to Sports Illustrated. With Snoop Dogg performing this year, it should be similar to last year; however, we have no concrete info about that yet.

Does the NFL pay halftime performers a performance fee?

According to People Magazine, the NFL pays the halftime performers approximately $1000 per day. Other than that, the performers do not receive any financial benefit directly or through sponsors for their performance. However, the league bears their basic expenses and covers the production cost of the show.

How do artists like Snoop Dogg make money from NFL halftime appearances?

The most common way of making money from NFL halftime appearances is through exposure and marketing. According to Front Office Sports, Usher generated $52 million in marketing exposure for his Super Bowl performance. Last Christmas, an average of 26.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the NFL, and 30 million worldwide. So, the scope for global exposure is wide open. The exposure helps artists like Snoop Dogg increase their music sales and streaming on different platforms, indirectly increasing their revenue.

According to Marca, Snoop Dogg has a net worth of $160 million, and after the performance, the number might increase based on the global exposure. Last but not least is the brand endorsement that the artists receive after such global exposure. Overall, it is a prestigious event for the artists.

Why is the NFL Christmas Game a bigger payday than a regular Halftime Show?

Christmas is a popular holiday throughout the globe. During this holiday, the NFL brings them entertainment in the form of gamedays and Christmas Halftime Shows. As a result, the viewership of the NFL is increasing compared to regular game days. It is not just a single person, but rather their entire family who watches the show. With the exposure increased, the NFL makes more in revenue, leading to better payment for the performers. Also, the Christmas Halftime Show is streamed by Netflix, which also pays the artists for their performances.

It is only a few moments until Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party. Everyone is gearing up for another entertaining week in the NFL, but with a bonus. It is exactly as Snoop Dogg said.

“NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

With the Lions fighting for that playoff spot, the game is expected to be interesting. Other than that, everyone is eagerly waiting for the surprise guests. Overall, a merry Christmas is awaiting all.