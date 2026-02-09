How Much Will NBC Earn From Super Bowl LX Commercials? Endorsements, Costs, & More

Essentials Inside The Story Super Bowl LX ads are shattering records

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial might fly faster than a TikTok scroll or an Instagram reel, but brands pay in millions due to the exposure to over a hundred million viewers. Besides the sporting spectacle and halftime extravaganza, the Super Bowl is one of the most powerful and expensive marketing platforms in the world, where a single spot could reach eight figures.

With NBC airing Super Bowl LX, the network already sold all its available inventory in September 2025, before the league could even gain momentum. Have a look at NBC’s earnings, endorsements, costs, and more from the Super Bowl this year.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2026?

The average Super Bowl commercial cost for 30 seconds in 2026 is $8 million, which is about $266,000 per second on average. Given the soaring demand for the premium slots, the prices have also gone up to $10 million or more, a $2 million leap from the previous year.

How much will NBC earn from Super Bowl commercials?

When NBC aired Super Bowl LVI four years ago, they generated $578.36 million. But the prices have gone up significantly since then. Last year, Fox generated approximately $800 million in ad revenue, with their premium slots touching $8 million for 30 seconds.

Considering this year’s premium slots have reached over $10 million, NBC’s total earnings from Super Bowl LX are expected to be between $900 million and $1 billion. If the number indeed touches the magic number, NBC will be the first network to achieve this milestone.

Why are advertisers paying record prices?

The advertisers are paying record prices because of huge viewership and market reach. With each year, Super Bowl viewership is rising, reaching over 100 million consistently. For instance, the last three Super Bowl events clocked over 100 million, and this year it’s expected to attain the same target.

Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, competing with the FIFA World Cup final, Summer Olympics, UEFA Champions League final, and more. Moreover, it’s the most-watched sporting event in the United States.

Which brands are spending big on Super Bowl ads?

Several of the biggest brands from different sectors are spending big on Super Bowl LX ads this year. The advertisement slots will feature numerous tech giants, including Google, Meta, and OpenAI. Dunkin is set to have a commercial with Ben Affleck, while Sabrina Carpenter will be the face of Pringles’ 2026 Super Bowl commercial. Some other significant brands are Paramount Pictures, Volkswagen, Levi’s, State Farm, Toyota, Lay’s, and Dove.

A total of 56 brands are confirmed to be on the Super Bowl LX’s advertising roster, filling both 30-second and 60-second spots.