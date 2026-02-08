How Much Will Shawn Smith & Other Referees Earn for Super Bowl LX? Contract Breakdown, Salary, Earnings & More

Playing the Super Bowl is the greatest honor in football, and the once-a-year clash’s weight is felt not just by players and coaches but also by the referees whose judgments shape history. The lead referee, Shawn Smith, is set to officiate Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, taking place at Levi’s Stadium. He will be accompanied by eight seasoned individuals for the game. Let’s dive into the referee’s compensation, earnings, and more for the big match.

How much money are Super Bowl referees making?

Unlike the NFL players and coaches, Super Bowl referees do not earn millions. The average salary of a top NFL referee, who is selected for the Super Bowl, is approximately $205,000 per season, which means $11,000-$12,000 a game. However, it’s an estimated number, and the league keeps the exact amount confidential.

That means a veteran referee like Shawn Smith, who has been associated with the league since 2015, is likely to be compensated around $205,000. While it’s the projected earnings figure of seasoned officials, entry-level, newer football officials usually make from $130,000 to $150,000. Due to their inexperience, they aren’t assigned to handle a high-profile game like the Super Bowl.

Do Super Bowl referees get a bonus?

Officiating the Super Bowl is a tremendous honor for any referee, given the magnitude and viewership of the encounter. This is why Super Bowl referees get a substantial bonus for officiating the biggest game of the year.

Although the NFL never discloses the specific bonus of their referees, it reportedly ranges between $30,000 to $50,000 for the head referee. It’s about ten times more ($3,000 to $5,000) than regular-season bonuses. Shawn Smith will be paid a bonus in that range based on his performance following the big game on February 8, 2026. Moreover, the officials receive a cash bonus of approximately $1200 for travel and lodging for the Super Bowl.

How do the referees get picked for the Super Bowl?

The recruitment process for the Super Bowl begins in the very first quarter of the first regular-season game. Throughout the regular season and postseason, the NFL assesses the effectiveness of all officials. Ultimately, the top-ranked officials with the best on-field judgment in each position earn the call to be a Super Bowl referee.

Besides the performance each season, experience is a prerequisite to be a Super Bowl official, given the immense pressure of the game with more than a hundred million people watching. Therefore, a Super Bowl referee must have at least five years of association with the NFL and must work as a referee for a minimum of three years.

Shawn Smith and his team did a phenomenal job this season, ranking among the bottom crews in total flags. With an approach of “let them play,” Smith’s total penalty numbers (12.13 per game) were also lower than the average figure. Smith is a ten-season NFL veteran, and he has been working as a referee since 2018, checking all boxes to officiate the game that matters the most.

Are Super Bowl referees full-time employees?

The NFL is one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world, with several NFL players remaining the richest players in the world. Although the NFL is a multi-billion-dollar league, it still doesn’t employ referees on a full-time basis. The NFL referees, including the ones officiating Super Bowl LX, are part-time employees with other jobs.

For example, the Super Bowl LX referee, Shawn Smith, is a manager of an insurance firm based in Detroit, Michigan.