How Much Will Shedeur Sanders Make if He Gets Cut? 2025 Practice Squad Salary Revealed

The NFL loves a comeback story, and Shedeur Sanders appears to be writing the next great “phoenix-from-the-ashes” narrative. Shaking off any disappointment from draft day, he’s been meticulously checking every box, pouring extra effort into his game. This dedication, combined with his infectious energy, has quickly made him a ‘locker room favorite.’ It seems a truly legendary story is just on the horizon for Sanders, poised to explode onto the scene in the coming months. And with the perfect cameras now focused on him, he has the ultimate stage to showcase his remarkable skills.

As reports indicate, the much-anticipated preseason debut of Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns is on the horizon. Given the significant buzz surrounding his first plays in the NFL, the league has made a fitting broadcasting decision to ensure a prime viewing experience. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the young quarterback. These three preseason games will be crucial in the Cleveland Browns’ decision-making process for their QB1 position, a battle that has captivated the league. However, if his dedication and impressive work ethic thus far are any indication, many believe Sanders is steadily solidifying his role within the team with each passing day. But the question is, how much will he make in the season?

Freshly minted as a Cleveland Brown, Shedeur Sanders has inked a four-year deal valued at $4,647,380. This comprehensive contract includes a signing bonus of $447,380, which is fully guaranteed, signifying the team’s immediate investment in their promising young talent. His average annual earnings are set to be approximately $1,161,845. Looking specifically at the upcoming 2025 season, Sanders will receive a base salary of $840,000. When factoring in a prorated portion of his signing bonus, his impact on the team’s salary cap for that year will be $951,845. Should any unforeseen circumstances arise, the Browns would face a “dead cap” charge of $447,380, which represents the guaranteed portion of his signing bonus. However, what happens if he doesn’t make the squad?

It seems he will have to be satisfied with the practice squad salary, as revealed lately. Spotrac took to their X account to share the details of the practice squad’s salary. The tweet read as, “2025 #NFL Practice Squads, 16 players (+1 Int’l player), Max 10 w/ 0-2 accrued years, Max 6 w/ 3+ accrued years, Counts against the team salary cap, 0-2 Seasons $13k per week $234k total, 3+ Seasons $17.5k-$22k per week $315k-$396k total”. Unfortunately, many believe that the 23-year-old might not make it to the 53-member squad. But what exactly has he done wrong? It seems he might not fit into the plans of Kevin Stefanski going forward.

The main reason why Shedeur Sanders might not be a part of the Browns

Within the Cleveland Browns’ organization, there’s a clear philosophy under Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. His offense thrives on precise execution, demanding quick reads, perfectly timed routes, and absolute efficiency. What Stefanski doesn’t tolerate, however, are distractions. And while it’s through no fault of his own, Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland with a level of external attention that likely exceeded the Browns’ initial expectations. This wasn’t just due to his famous name, but also how he navigated the entire pre-draft process, drawing significant media and public scrutiny. One of the AFC personnel executives who spoke with Pro Football Talk said, “Shedeur treated the draft like he was being recruited, not interviewed. That rubbed a few teams the wrong way.”

By the time the 144th pick rolled around and the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders, they had already addressed their quarterback needs. Earlier in the draft, at pick No. 94, Cleveland had secured Dillon Gabriel, clearly indicating he was their primary quarterback target. This is precisely where the speculation of a trade gains significant traction: Dillon Gabriel appears to be a natural fit for the Browns’ system, while Shedeur Sanders, despite his talent, presents a different kind of puzzle. The reality of Cleveland’s quarterback room is becoming undeniably crowded. With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and a rehabbing Deshaun Watson on the roster, they currently boast five signal-callers.

Four is already a tight squeeze, but five is simply unsustainable. As the roster inevitably shrinks from 90 to the final 53 players, it’s clear that at least two of these quarterbacks will no longer be with the team. The path for a late-round quarterback in the NFL is often unforgiving, particularly when there isn’t a clearly defined plan for their development. History, unfortunately, suggests that players in Shedeur Sanders’ position typically don’t even make it past August on the roster. So, if the Cleveland Browns ultimately decide to move on from him, it shouldn’t come as a shock. The real intrigue now lies in a compelling question: Can Shedeur Sanders defy these historical odds? If he does, it would undeniably be a truly legendary achievement.