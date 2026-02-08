How Much Will Super Bowl LX Winners and Losers Earn? Player Bonuses, Pay Structure & Payouts Explained

While hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy is the ultimate goal, the NFL’s most lucrative postseason in history ensures every player in Super Bowl LX walks away with a six-figure check, win or lose. Whether they are hoisting the trophy or heading home in second place, the 2026 postseason has been the most lucrative in league history.

How Much Do Super Bowl LX Winning Players Get Paid?

Winning the Super Bowl is about more than just glory; it’s a major payday. For the 2026 season, each player on the winning team will receive a bonus of $178,000. That’s an increase of $7,000 from last year’s prize money.

These payouts are part of a pre-determined scale set by the NFL and the Players Association (NFLPA). Unlike regular-season salaries, which vary wildly between a superstar quarterback and a rookie, playoff bonuses are distributed equally. Every eligible player on the roster receives the same amount for the win.

How Much Do Super Bowl LX Losing Players Earn?

Even for the runners-up, the trip to the championship is financially rewarding. Players on the losing team will earn $103,000 this year. That’s a historic milestone for the NFL, as it is the first time in history that the loser’s share for the Super Bowl has surpassed the $100,000 mark.

What Is the NFL Super Bowl Payout Structure Under the CBA?

The Super Bowl bonus is only the final piece of a larger postseason pool. Players accumulate money for every round they survive. Here’s a breakdown of the playoff shares that players earned at each stage of their run to the Super Bowl:

Round Payout per Player Wild Card (Division Winner) $58,500 Wild Card (Bye/Other) $53,500 Divisional Round $58,500 Conference Championship $81,000 Super Bowl Winner $178,000 Super Bowl Loser $103,000

For the Patriots, who played in the Wild Card round as division winners, the total potential playoff earnings can reach $376,000. And for the Seahawks, who earned a first-round bye, the maximum total is slightly lower at $371,000, as they didn’t receive the higher division winner bonus for the opening weekend.

Do All Super Bowl Players Receive the Same Bonus Amount?

Not every player receives the full bonus. To be eligible for the 100% payout, a player must be on the team’s Active or Inactive list for at least three games (regular or postseason) before the Super Bowl.

Players on the roster for fewer than three games, or those who were injured during the season, may only be entitled to a half-share or a quarter-share. It varies based on their vested status and length of service.

When Do Super Bowl LX Winners and Losers Receive Their Payouts?

According to the league agreement, players can expect their Super Bowl checks to arrive within 15 days of the final whistle.

Are Super Bowl Earnings Taxed? What Players Keep After Taxes

These numbers are pre-tax, and playing in California (where the Big Game is taking place) makes the tax bill particularly steep. California is known for its “jock tax,” which requires visiting athletes to pay state income tax on any money earned while working in the state.

Because the Patriots and Seahawks spent at least eight duty days in California (for travel, practice, and media), a portion of their total season income, in addition to the Super Bowl bonus, will be subject to California’s high tax rates.

Do Practice Squad and Injured Reserve Players Get Super Bowl Bonuses?

While practice squad players don’t receive the Super Bowl bonus, they continue to earn their weekly salary (averaging $13,000 to $22,000) as long as the team is active. If the team wins, they are also entitled to a Super Bowl ring.