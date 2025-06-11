Huge Blow to Jayden Daniels’ Offense as Commanders WR Suffers Major Injury During Minicamp

As 32 teams gear up for the mandatory minicamps, there has been an overflow of optimism throughout the league. Everybody feels like their team is all set to take the league by storm this season. But when you’re going all-in with training, sometimes things can go south real fast. And that’s the reality Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels faces now, as a big domino collapses in his offense.

As per a post on X by Nick Jhabvala, Noah Brown has suffered an injury during the training camp. As Jhabvala wrote, “Commanders WR Noah Brown is being carted off the field.” Jhabvala further added, “He went down during 7v7. Threw his helmet after being helped to the sideline.” While the details and depth of the injury are still unknown, it’s a colossal blow to the Commanders’ offense.

Just a few months ago, Noah Brown returned from a kidney injury that sidelined him last season. Brown was all set to make a big splash this season with Jayden Daniels. But as he gets injured again, this time way before even the preseason begins, it certainly doesn’t look good for the team.