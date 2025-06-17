Huge Blow to Jerry Jones Confirmed With Latest Update on Micah Parsons’ Cowboys Contract

Contract extensions have become the hottest topic in the NFL lately. With players like Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt making headlines over holdouts and looming uncertainties, teams across the league are being forced to rethink their strategies. Amid the growing tension, another star is making it clear he’s ready for a new deal. It’s Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, who isn’t backing down in his pursuit of a well-deserved extension. Just days ago, Clarence Hill Jr. revealed that Micah Parsons recently sat down for a meeting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Hill wrote, “He told Jones what he wanted, and Jones was amenable to it. He also told Jones to call his agent, David Mulughet, to finalize the terms and the language.” However, that much-anticipated call from Jerry Jones has yet to come—and with each passing day, the situation grows more uncertain for the Cowboys’ front office. The figure Jones was once reportedly “amenable to” may no longer hold, as the delay could end up costing Dallas more than they initially planned. With the market for elite pass rushers soaring, NFL players are cashing in on increasingly massive contracts. Myles Garrett currently leads the pack with a staggering $40 million per year, setting a new benchmark for defensive stars.

Now, according to recent reports, Micah Parsons has caught wind of the lucrative deal the Steelers are preparing for T.J. Watt. A deal that reportedly surpasses the numbers Parsons has been discussing with Jerry Jones. Naturally, Parsons now wants more. Set to earn just over $24 million this year under his current contract, the Cowboys’ defensive powerhouse believes he deserves a raise, and given his impact on the field, it’s hard to argue against him. Well, Adam Schefter feels he deserves it and has made a bold prediction about his future. Unsportsmanlike Radio shared the conversation on their X account, where Schefter said, “Micah Parsons, I expect, to be is set to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.”

He further added, “That’s the deal I expect to trump the other deals. Hendrickson, Wyatt, I don’t think, I think they will be in the Crosby, Garret range somewhere in there. I don’t have an exact number. I can’t give you an exact number. But I can say with great confidence that Micah Parsons will become the highest-paid defensive player. If you go back and look at some of the numbers, his numbers are outstanding. And he is younger than all of them, and just think it’s gonna come in where he gets a huge deal that’s going to trump the others.” The 26-year-old is patiently waiting for the deal to get finalized, and even took part in the minicamp. However, it’s not only Schefter who feels that Parsons will break all records with his new contract. Even Myles Garret feels that the 26-year-old deserves everything he is asking for.

Micah Parsons gets support from Myles Garret amidst contract negotiations

When Myles Garrett signed his blockbuster $160 million contract, it sent shockwaves through the NFL. What started as a ripple quickly became a tidal wave, reshaping the market for edge rushers overnight. With $123 million fully guaranteed, Garrett’s deal didn’t just eclipse the contracts of Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa—it set a whole new standard. Suddenly, the conversation wasn’t just about getting paid—it was about defensive stars earning quarterback-level money. From T.J. Watt to Micah Parsons, agents across the league took notice and got to work, rewriting the playbook the moment Garrett’s deal hit the books.

Suddenly, all eyes turned to Micah Parsons—and not because of his usual game-changing plays on the field. This time, the buzz was about something different: the growing consensus that Parsons is due for a massive contract extension. At first, the star defensive end seemed unfazed, brushing off the noise and simply expressing his desire to remain in Dallas. But then came a wave of record-breaking deals this offseason—enough to shift anyone’s perspective. Now? Parsons is rethinking his stance, and it’s clear he’s ready to push for the kind of deal that matches his elite value. Garry recently shed some light on the contract talks and made it clear that he feels the 26-year-old deserves a lot more.

He said, “I think he deserves whatever he’s earned,” Garrett said recently. “Once I got the chance to train with him. I’ve seen his work ethic. I’ve seen how he attacks. The weights. Running. He’s 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day. He has that level of dedication to the game. He should get every penny he’s owed.” All things considered, Micah Parsons’ contract extension has become one of the most talked-about storylines of the offseason. And judging by how things are unfolding, the back-and-forth around the deal doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. Sure, Jerry Jones has made it clear that contract discussions are underway—but the real question remains: will he go as high as $200 million? That’s where things get complicated.

