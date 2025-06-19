Huge Expectations for CJ Stroud Revealed After Texans Duo Ranked as NFL’s Best

The Houston Texans have been wheeling and dealing all offseason, completely reshaping their roster as they gear up for what they hope will be their third consecutive AFC South championship. With their salary cap ($15,204,977) tighter than a drum heading into free agency, the Texans couldn’t exactly go on a spending spree. However, they absolutely crushed it in the NFL Draft, adding some serious talent such as WR Jayden Higgins and CB Jaylin Smith, that has fans buzzing with excitement. Most of their heavy lifting is already done, but there’s still wiggle room for one more power move that could make all the difference for CJ Stroud’s protection up front. And yes, there’s a massive prediction brewing.

This offseason, the Texans traded away five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for four future draft picks. This was a move that had fans doing double-takes. Houston didn’t waste time filling that massive hole. They brought in Cam Robinson on a one-year prove-it deal. Stroud’s team also traded up in the second round to snag Minnesota’s Tay Ersery. Not only that!

The offensive line got a serious makeover, too, with Tytus Howard sliding inside to guard. Even Blake Fisher is taking over at right tackle full-time. So, after all these moves, ESPN’s Mike Clay has now dropped his 2025 projections. He even forecasted Stroud for 366-of-569 completions, 4,387 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while taking 43 sacks. Those numbers show both promise and concern, which is exactly why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is pushing for more protection.

“It couldn’t hurt to throw a few more veterans into the competition, either. While there aren’t a ton of starters still on the open market, players like Brandon Scherff and Will Hernandez could help ensure the Texans leave camp with a quality line,” Knox wrote. Scherff brings serious pedigree as a five-time Pro Bowler with First-Team All-Pro honors, making him an intriguing target.

On the other hand, CJ Stroud’s sophomore season was solid. However, it left everyone knowing there’s so much more in the tank. That’s where new offensive coordinator Nick Caley comes in. After all, he is tasked with unlocking the full potential of a quarterback who’s barely scratched the surface. The weapons around Stroud are absolutely stacked, running backs Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb forming a lethal ground game. In addition, receivers like Nico Collins and Christian Kirk team up with rookies Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins to create matchup nightmares. Add in tight ends Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover, and you’ve got an offense that could be unstoppable.

But these aren’t the only Texans helping Stroud in climbing the rankings; other players are making serious waves, too!

CJ Stroud’s dynamic duo officially crowned the best!

The Texans are rolling into 2025 with what many expect to be one of the most suffocating defenses in the league. And their secondary is the crown jewel of that unit. Leading the charge are two cornerbacks who absolutely tormented opposing offenses last season. As a result, they just earned some serious recognition for their dominance.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton dropped his rankings of the NFL’s top 10 cornerback duos. And sitting pretty at number one are Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter. “The Houston Texans’ cornerback duo takes the top spot because they check all the boxes next to consistency, ball production, accolades and upside,” Moton wrote, and honestly, the numbers back up every word.

These two were absolute ball magnets last season, combining for eight interceptions, 28 passes defended, and 112 total tackles. Impressive, isn’t it? Stingley Jr., who’s now the highest-paid cornerback in the league, earned every penny of that mega-deal (annual $30 million salary). “At least for now, Derek Stingley Jr. is the highest-paid CB. He’s making the megabucks for good reason, allowing a completion rate below 48 percent with five interceptions in consecutive seasons,” Moton noted.

Meanwhile, rookie Kamari Lassiter came in and immediately looked like he belonged. The second-round Georgia product didn’t just hold his own; he actually outperformed his All-Pro teammate in one crucial area. As per Moton, “Though Stingley matches up against the league’s top receivers, it’s worth noting Lassiter allowed a lower completion rate (43.8) than his All-Pro teammate (47.1) last season.”

So, the impact was undeniable. It was because of them that Houston led the entire NFL by holding opponents to just a 58.27 completion percentage. They even finished second in interceptions with 19. No doubt, this dynamic duo has officially put the league on notice!