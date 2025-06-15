Huge Expectations on Colts’ 2nd Round Pick After Daniel Jones Wows HC at Minicamp

Adonai Mitchell’s rookie year was a rollercoaster – something the young receiver wasn’t exactly used to. Coming out of college as a polished playmaker, the Colts’ second-round pick was expected to hit the ground running. And early on, he did just that. Training camp last summer felt like a highlight reel, with Mitchell and Alec Pierce trading jaw-dropping catches daily. But the regular season? That’s where reality set in. Pierce found his groove, while Mitchell battled the kind of rookie growing pains that don’t show up in the scouting report.

“In college, I was the vet. Here, I’m the rookie,” Mitchell admitted. “Learning how to be a pro – it’s a whole different world.” Fast-forward to this offseason, though, and the vibe around Mitchell feels different. Maybe it’s the year of experience under his belt. Maybe it’s the new energy in Indy’s offense. Or maybe – just maybe – it’s the guy throwing him the ball.

Because while Mitchell’s been putting in the work, someone else is already stealing the spotlight at minicamp… and it’s got everyone talking. Turns out, Mitchell might not have to wait much longer for that breakout moment. A recent post from NFL Rumors on X sent Colts fans into a frenzy: “The Indianapolis #Colts’ Adonai Mitchell—many believe will have a breakout season with Daniel Jones.”

Mitchell walked into his rookie season carrying that second-round pick weight – starter snaps right out the gate, lining up for the first play in four of Indy’s first seven games. But early flashes got buried under the grind. Twenty-seven targets became just ten catches, a few too many ‘almost’ moments where the ball hit his hands and didn’t stick. Then came that play – the one where he heard footsteps a split-second early and let focus slip into self-preservation. Rookie stuff. The kind of thing veterans spot instantly.

When Josh Downs returned from his ankle injury, the training wheels came off. Mitchell’s role was scaled back, but the lessons piled up. Less about proving he belonged, more about learning how to belong. And now, while Mitchell’s been grinding, all anyone at minicamp can talk about is the other comeback story under center…

Daniel Jones’ redemption tour starts now

A year ago, Daniel Jones was the guy getting benched for Tommy DeVito – let that sink in. By November 2024, the Giants had seen enough, cutting him loose after he requested his release. A week later, he was on the Vikings’ practice squad, football purgatory for a former first-round pick. Now? He’s in Indianapolis, turning heads so violently that the Colts’ QB battle just got interesting.

With Anthony Richardson sidelined for minicamp (shoulder rehab, no surgery needed), Jones isn’t just holding the fort – he’s remodeling it. NFL insiders like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler are already buzzing: “Jones is making his move… taking first-team reps, processing defenses like a veteran, and building chemistry that’s got coaches nodding.” And when Shane Steichen – an offensive mind who’s coached everything from MVP candidates to rookie phenoms – calls you “a very smart guy with great command,” it’s not just coach speak. It’s a lifeline.

Jones’ minicamp performance has been a masterclass in quiet redemption. No flashy theatrics, just pinpoint throws and the kind of locker-room presence that makes teammates lean in. For a guy who went from franchise QB to waiver-wire afterthought in 12 months, that’s the real comeback. Because in Indy, the competition isn’t just about arm talent – it’s about who steadies the ship. And right now, Jones isn’t just riding the wave. He’s making one.

So here we are. Daniel Jones, once left for dead in the NFL’s quarterback graveyard, is suddenly looking like he’s got nine lives. The Colts didn’t bring him in to be a savior, but he’s playing like a guy who knows this might be his last shot. And Adonai Mitchell? The rookie who spent last season searching for his footing now has a QB who’s been there, done that, and clawed his way back.

Training camp will decide everything, of course. Richardson’s arm talent is undeniable, and the job is still his to lose. But for the first time in a long time, Jones isn’t fighting the burden of expectations – he’s reminding everyone why he had them placed on him in the first place.