“100%. I Hate”: Justin Jefferson Slams NFL Rules for Limiting Player Freedom Compared to the NBA

Justin Jefferson has never been shy about making his touchdowns memorable, and it’s cost him more than once. In a new cover story with Boardroom, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver explained why he thinks the league’s rulebook holds players back from being themselves.

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“100%. I hate that the NFL is as strict as it is,” Jefferson told Boardroom. “With as much entertainment we give, with as much as people are really tuned into the game, I feel like it should be a lot less strict, a lot less formal.”

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“Dance. Taunt. Have your uniform the way you want to have it. Have cleats on however color you want to have them,” Jefferson said. “Looking at basketball, seeing how they handle their players, they can wear whatever they want. We only have 17 opportunities plus playoffs, so why not let us just go through with it.”

That NBA comparison isn’t just talk. The league has loosened its own footwear rules significantly over the decades. Michael Jordan’s sneaker battle with the NBA became famous in the 1980s. The league objected to the black-and-red Nike Air Jordans he wore and warned that non-compliant footwear could bring a $5,000 fine. However, those league uniform rules broke after Nike actually paid a $5,000 fine every time Jordan wore black and red shoes.

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The NFL is still much stricter about cleats. Its rules generally limit players to black, white, or designated team colors, with league regulations also covering other details of their footwear.

Jefferson isn’t the only player to run into those rules. Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby was ordered to take off a pair of custom pink Air Jordan 11 cleats during a December 2025 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The shoes were made for his daughter, Ella, with her name across the front. Crosby finished the drive in them anyway and recorded a sack before changing shoes.

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“I’ll take the fine; I don’t care,” Crosby later said on The Rush podcast.

He was frustrated that the NFL had an issue with something that was meant as a personal tribute to his daughter.

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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara faced a similar situation in 2020. He wore red-and-green Christmas cleats during the Saints’ Christmas Day win over the Vikings in 2020 and was fined $5,000 the following January. Jalen Hurts ran into the same issue a few years later. The Eagles quarterback was fined $5,628 after wearing mismatched Air Jordan cleats against the Steelers in December 2024. Jordan Brand then stepped in and posted, “You can’t ban greatness.”

Jefferson has had his own run-ins with the NFL over celebrations. He was fined $10,927 in 2023 after doing the “too small” celebration following a touchdown against Carolina. The league classified it as taunting. Later that season, he was fined another $13,659 after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions for briefly pointing his fingers like a gun, a gesture the NFL classified as a “violent gesture.”

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Once you look at Jefferson’s own history with the league, his comments make a little more sense. He has been fined for celebrations, while other players have run into trouble over cleats and other uniform details. That has clearly become part of the frustration for a player who has always leaned into his personality and style.

He attended his second Met Gala in 2026 and has worked with Under Armour on custom footwear. One of those designs, the “Bayou King,” was inspired by his Louisiana roots. He has even talked about wearing jewelry during games because he wants people to notice it. For Jefferson, that style is part of the package. He wants to bring more of it onto the field, too.

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The comparison with the NBA may be what sticks with people most. Jefferson has made his view clear, and now the league gets to decide how much room it wants to give players like him.