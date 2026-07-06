“Husband Played for Every Team in NFL Team Except Chiefs”: Ex-49er’s Wife Reacts to Missing Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Former offensive tackle Tom Compton played 11 NFL seasons. In that time, he suited up for seven different teams, but the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t one of them. And that’s a problem for his wife, Tiffany Compton.

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Tiffany uploaded a short TikTok taking a jab at her husband that has since gone viral, and has the internet in stitches. In the video, Tom can be seen putting up some curtains as their kids played on the ground. As the video zooms in on Tom’s puzzled expression, the 37-year-old breaks into a smile at the last second. Complete with a sad violin background score, a single sentence on the video from Tiffany did the most damage:

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“When your husband played for every team in the NFL except the Chiefs, so we’re hanging Roman shades instead [of] going to a wedding,” she wrote.

Tiffany took things a step further in her caption, declaring, “Picking a fight with him fr.” And the timing of the post was everything.

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While Tom and Tiffany focused on home improvement for the weekend, the biggest wedding of the year was happening in New York City. Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce got married to renowned pop star Taylor Swift on July 3rd at Madison Square Garden in a 1,000-guest, star-studded spectacle. Even Donna Kelce, mother of Travis, described the ceremony as “magical” on her 4th of July night out. Many of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates had reportedly attended the wedding, and that’s what Tiffany missed out on.

Imago Tiffany Compton, Source: Instagram @tiff_compton

Tiffany’s video caught the attention of the entire NFL community, and the response was so overwhelming that she had to address it on two separate Instagram stories as well. The first story featured a screengrab of the TikTok, with the words, “The comments on this on tik tok have me CACKLING. I can’t believe it got over a million views ☠️.”

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The second story highlighted a comment listing out all the teams Tom played with: Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos. Under that comment, Tiffany replied with the picture of a sad baby, along with the words, “And not Kansas City in sight.”

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Compton didn’t just miss out on playing for the Chiefs; he missed out on playing against them, too. Tom Compton was drafted by Washington in 2012, while Kelce went to the Chiefs in 2013. Compton would have had a chance to face off against Kelce in the TE’s rookie year itself if Kelce hadn’t been on the I/R.

He went up against Kelce once, in 2016, when he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. After that Week 13 loss, Compton wouldn’t get another chance to line up against Kelce until 2022 with the Denver Broncos. But Compton started that season on the Reserve/PUP list, and never got to play Kelce again.

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Tom Compton missed his shot at playing against Kelce twice and also missed out on the guest list. Tiffany just made sure the internet noticed both in a hilarious shade.