“I Absolutely Hate…”: Pat McAfee Makes Feelings Clear on Bill Belichick’s Secret Tactics to Fool NFL Kickers as Ex-Coach Reveals All

The New England Patriots once dominated the league, enough to appear invincible during their peak years with head coach Bill Belichick. However, their run wasn’t without controversies, problematic enough to force the league into action. Now, a former coach has revealed what could be yet another secret the team had in its arsenal.

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“I absolutely hate and love this move so much,” McAfee reacted to former Eagles coach Ryan Paganetti’s analysis on X. “GREAT piece of intel from paisan Paganetti here.”

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Paganetti, who had also served as analytics coach in his career, highlighted New England’s strategy around the video board right behind the yellow uprights at Gillette Stadium. Paganetti went through more than a decade of broadcasts and discovered that when opposing kickers lined up for field goals, the stadium production crew displayed a reverse view of the kick on the jumbotron, right behind the uprights. Of course, that hindered the kickers with a smart illusion.

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“In windy conditions, even the orange streamers on the video board appeared to point in the opposite direction from those atop the physical uprights, making the illusion even more disorienting. I found dozens of examples. In the same games, I reviewed 52 Patriots field goal attempts. The illusion appeared on Patriots kicks exactly zero times.”

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The strategy proved so intriguing that Paganetti and the Philadelphia Eagles actually tried copying the idea. However, the physical architecture of Lincoln Financial Field rendered the trick completely useless. The video boards there couldn’t replicate the illusion due to their placement. Paganetti detailed the discovery on the Paganetti and Underhill YouTube show, calling the tactic the perfect encapsulation of the Patriots dynasty. It certainly seems like Bill Belichick left no possible competitive edge unexplored.

For two decades, opposing kickers have struggled with the unpredictable winds inside Gillette Stadium. They’ve pushed kicks wide at the worst times. Paganetti’s findings suggest the Patriots’ hidden visual trickery actively influenced those chaotic moments.

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It could be the reason behind Stephen Gostkowski’s 54-yard field goal against the New York Giants in 2015, which led the Patriots to a victory with just one second left on the clock. In 2018, Gostkowski nailed another 28-yard walk-off field goal for a clutch win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt also missed a kick in the 2004 season at Gillette Stadium when playing the Patriots, despite having built a reputation of being insanely accurate with his kicks. He was so sure he would make the 48-yard field goal with only seconds left on the clock that he turned toward the sideline and gestured a money-making move with his fingers before the field goal.

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The 2011 AFC Championship game was also one such instance of an infamous missed field goal. Patriots cornerback Sterling Moore broke up a potential game-winning touchdown pass with 27 seconds left. Baltimore trotted out kicker Billy Cundiff to try a 32-yard field goal. But his kick missed the netting behind the goal posts and sent the Patriots to Super Bowl XLVI.

While the exact meaning of “Pink Stripes” might remain locked away in Foxborough forever, the stunning revelation of the “yellow stripes” illusion proves that New England’s legendary home-field advantage relied on much more than just freezing weather and a loud crowd.