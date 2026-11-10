“I Ain’t Really Tripping”: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Breaks Silence After Being Cut by Joe Brady & Bills Following Spitting Incident

Two weeks ago, C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s job with the Buffalo Bills looked completely safe, even though he got ejected for spitting at Brock Bowers. Back then, Bills head coach Joe Brady publicly backed the veteran safety. He insisted that the Bills had no plans to cut him.

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But just 24 hours after Gardner-Johnson served his one-game suspension in Week 8, after spending the bye week with the team, the front office changed its verdict and showed him the door. However, the safety isn’t really bitter about the Bills’ decision. Instead, he acknowledged that it was all because of his mistake.

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“I was turnt. I was too turnt having fun with that. I don’t know,” Gardner-Johnson said, as per Bills Outlet. “I think everybody missed the perception of like, what it could be, or what it is, and what it ain’t. But God got me. I ain’t really tripping. I f—ed up. You know, when you f— up, you f— up.”

Gardner-Johnson had quite some issues with his past teams. That’s one of the reasons why this safety has been with six teams in eight years, despite having appreciable numbers. He has played in 93 games, recorded 21 interceptions and returned them for 347 yards, and recorded 396 tackles. But it was his spitting act that sealed the exit deal.

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Umpire Tra Blake witnessed the act and referee Shawn Smith immediately flagged the safety for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and issued an automatic ejection. The penalty gifted Las Vegas a game-tying field goal going into halftime, though Buffalo ultimately escaped with a 33-30 victory.

Of course, Gardner-Johnson quickly took to social media and sent a formal apology. He acknowledged that his action was indeed inappropriate. It was certainly not a reflection of the respect he has for the game.

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Meanwhile, Joe Brady noted that it was an unfortunate outcome. But then again, Gardner-Johnson’s exit also opened a few opportunities for the Bills.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, what happened,” Brady told the reporters back on Thursday. “But it also opened a door and an opportunity for guys the other day. And that was a part of evaluation.

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“We didn’t come out of the game post Vegas and say, ‘This is what we were going to do. We’re just gonna do this the following Monday.’ We were, you know, the plan was him being here and we were going to evaluate it after the game in Baltimore. And we felt like with some of the moving parts we had to do it was in the best interests of the football team.”

Of course, C.J. Gardner-Johnson deserves credit for taking accountability for his actions. But things are about to get harder for him. Having burned through seven teams in eight years, the talented safety now awaits one more shot at redemption.