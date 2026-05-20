“I Ain’t Scared”: Benched for 4 Games, Bills’ Keon Coleman Issues Strong Message on Coming Back Under Joe Brady

Essentials Inside The Story 2025 may have been a chapter to erase, but Keon Coleman has changed his ways.

The Bills owner may have acted as a catalyst after his comments on Coleman’s draft.

Joe Brady expresses his confidence in the WR.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman might be on the right track this season. Following an underwhelming 2025 campaign, the 23-year-old was benched for four games and started only six. His performance also drew plenty of criticism, including some harsh words from Terry Pegula. But the wide receiver refuses to hide behind carefully crafted PR statements.

“Shelter myself? I ain’t scared of s—,” Coleman told the media. I know what they’re saying, I hear it. I just don’t care.”

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Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are already in damage-control mode. They brought in Joe Brady, who has been focused on developing Keon Coleman. But at the end of the day, it all depends on how Coleman handles the situation. While analysts continue to question his long-term viability as quarterback Josh Allen’s primary perimeter weapon, the wide receiver seems content with preparing himself for his third season with the Bills.

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“None of them’s going to come lace ’em up and try to stand in front of me, none of those things,” Coleman disregarded the critics and revealed his true goal. “They’re going to say what they want to say at the end of the day. My job is to come out here, put my cleats on, strap ’em up, and prove I’m worth it.”

His development began the moment he acknowledged his shortcomings in the last season. In 2024, Coleman made 12 starts and caught 29 out of 57 passes for 556 yards. Last season, he made 38 out of 59 receptions for 404 yards in six games. However, there was a significant production dip.

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He missed the Bills’ opening offensive drive against the Patriots, and what followed was a two-game suspension for disciplinary issues. The game ended in a 20-23 loss for the Bills, and later on, he got benched once again as a healthy inactive for missing a team meeting. But what matters most is that Coleman isn’t averting his attention from the issue at hand.

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“A–, I mean getting benched four games or some s— like that. Unacceptable,” Coleman confessed about his 2025 season. “It ended on a decent note and got a touchdown… I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost. That’s just a positive thing to end the season on. But we lost. So, that’s another negative to erase that. But I don’t need self-motivation. I know what I’m here to do and know what I’m capable of doing.”

The upcoming 2026 season represents a massive crossroads for Coleman’s professional career. Under head coach Joe Brady, the offensive scheme is resetting, but the clock is officially ticking for the third-year receiver. The Bills desperately need a reliable, big-bodied weapon to step up and dominate opposing secondaries.

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If Coleman fails to translate this bold off-season talk into tangible, on-field production, he risks losing his starting job entirely. The coaching staff has already proven that they will not hesitate to bench him if he underperforms or disrupts the locker room culture.

However, he seems to be in a good place at the moment, as evidenced by the head coach’s words when he addressed the media on Tuesday as OTAs began.

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“I made sure when I got the job, he knew he was going to be here and be a part of our offense,” Brady said about Coleman, via Sal Capaccio.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Furthermore, Brady needs players he can trust in high-leverage situations, putting the onus entirely on Coleman to prove himself. It’s a make it or break it moment for him. But all of this was possible because of criticism from one man–Terry Pegula.

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What did Terry Pegula say about Keon Coleman?

The Bills’ owner, Terry Pegula, wasn’t happy with Coleman’s performance. He cast a shadow of doubt over the WR’s value and potential, implying that he wasn’t the first choice for Brandon Beane at the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, it was the coaching staff who influenced the draft.

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“The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon,” Pegula said after getting rid of Sean McDermott. “I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but (Coleman) wasn’t his next choice. It was Brandon being a team player and taking advice from his coaching staff, who felt strongly about the player. He’s taken, for some reason, heat over it and not said a word about it. But I’m here to tell you the true story.”

Later, the general manager clarified that Coleman was indeed his pick. For now, both Beane and Brady have shown support for the young wide receiver. With a spot on the active roster, Coleman is certainly motivated to bounce back into action. And Brady is also excited to watch him grow with the offensive lineup.

Talk is cheap in the National Football League, and the receiver knows he must let his play silence the doubters.