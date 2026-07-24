“I AM IN TEARS”: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s $2M Donation Draws Emotional Reaction From Families of Fallen NYC First Responders

After their grand Madison Square Garden wedding, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s donated $2 million toward Answer The Call, an organization supporting the families of New York City first responders killed in the line of duty. The gift didn’t stay quiet for long, and recipients began sharing their reactions, and the response has been anything but ordinary.

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“Taylor and Travis, thank you for your incredible generosity and for standing with the families of fallen New York City first responders,” Answer The Call organization posted on Instagram. “Your gift will make a tangible difference in their lives.”

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Many like Valerie Perry, whose husband PAPD Officer William J. Perry was shot and killed on December 22, 1980, are still leaning on the support Answer The Call provides, and Perry didn’t hold back when she heard about the donation.

“I am one of the older widows. My William was shot and killed on December 22, 1980. We buried him on Christmas Eve. Answer the Call has changed my life with our yearly checks, but they have also brought smiles because I feel like my Bill is always remembered, even after all these years. Now, to read about your donation? I’M IN TEARS for such a gift to all these families that have been through so much. Prayers for your future together, and God bless both of you for your generosity and your caring souls for doing something so amazing.”

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It wasn’t just the widows’ fund that saw Swift and Kelce’s generosity this week either. Ahead of their wedding at Madison Square Garden, the couple also covered the security costs for the event, with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani noting that Swift personally picked up more than $160,000 in police expenses.

The messages hence kept coming. Allison Garger, whose husband, FDNY Firefighter Thomas J. Kennedy, made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, shared a memory that went back years before the donation, one that made this moment feel even more personal.

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“Answer the Call has given our family hope throughout the years, the tears, and the heartache,” Garger wrote. “Taylor and Travis, this is amazing what you are doing. We have been fans of yours forever! Taylor, in the rainy concert at MetLife Stadium one year, you touched my son Michael’s hand, and he has been inspired by you since then. We are forever grateful! Heart-shaped hands forever!”

Then there’s Amanda Rivera, whose father, NYPD officer William Rivera, was killed in the line of duty on November 24, 2004. For her, the donation reached back to some of the hardest years she and her mother went through.

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“Early in those first years following my dad’s passing, it was hard to find our way and find support for my mom and me. We felt so alone in our grief, and thought no one knew what we were going through. Then, Answer The Call came into our lives for the better.” She continued, “Knowing that you both decided to support Answer The Call, to support us, means the world to me. I’ve been a Swiftie ever since Debut, and I am a football fan (sorry, Travis. I am a Giants fan, even though the Chiefs are the better team). Thank you, Tay and Trav, for your support and donation. I hope you both know how much we appreciate and love you both.”

Another recipient, a widow who lost her husband in 2001, thanked the couple for making “a meaningful difference in the lives of families who have sacrificed so much.”

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The newlyweds have spread around $26 million across more than 20 charities tied to their wedding, including The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Reading, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, the ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, and Musical Mentors, the last three all based in New York.