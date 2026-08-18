“I Am Not God to Judge One’s Choice”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee Makes Her Feelings Clear on LGBTQ Community

A question from a follower quickly became an opportunity for Leanna Lenee, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/ wide receiver Travis Hunter’s wife, to explain where her faith ends and personal judgment begins. Lenee’s response has drawn attention because of how directly the wide receiver’s wife has addressed the issue.

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“I think we all are sinners. I am not God to judge one’s choices. I am called to love my neighbor, and that doesn’t just mean my straight neighbor,” wrote Leanna Lenee on her TikTok, responding to a fan.

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A fan asked Lenee on TikTok about how she feels about the LGBTQ+ community while openly identifying as Christian. Rather than turning the response into a debate, Lenee explained that she treated others with love even when someone’s choices differed from her own beliefs.

Lenee’s response drew a line between having personal religious convictions and believing that she has no right to condemn another person. According to her, Christianity’s command to love is not limited by orientation, and that puts compassion at the center of her public response.

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Broader numbers show why conversations like this are complicated within the community. But Lenee did not claim to settle the religious debate. Her expressions of faith have previously also attracted significant attention online, including a viral TikTok in which she discussed spiritual transformation and faced both support and criticism.

Her online presence has become a window into her personality, especially when conversations move beyond football and into faith, relationships, and the pressures of being in the public eye.

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This has brought her both support and criticism, and her relationship with Travis Hunter has placed her under greater public scrutiny. She has spoken about her spiritual journey, including moments where she has described how important her relationship with Jesus has become.

“The amount you can grow and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus… is truly astounding,” said Lenee in her video posted on TikTok, July 19, 2025.

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These posts have attracted strong reactions, showing how quickly personal religious content can become part of a larger online conversation. Lenee’s audience comes from different backgrounds and belief systems.

Lenee made it clear that for her, loving her neighbor included the LGBTQ community as well.

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A statement about faith can attract people who agree, disagree, or simply understand her better. Lenee has become increasingly comfortable addressing difficult questions herself rather than allowing others to speak for her.